BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School boys basketball game previously scheduled to be played with James Monroe this upcoming Tuesday has been canceled.
The two teams are expected to meet instead in the Coal Classic high school basketball tournament, which will be played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center next week.
The the entire Coal Classic bracket is expected to be released later this week.
The Beavers are also participating in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes tournament, which is being held at Virginia High this upcoming week. Bluefield will play Westmoreland Christian on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and University High on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., both games at Virginia High.
The Beavers return to the Brushfork Armory on January 29 versus Graham.
High School Games
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Girls
Westside at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m.
James Monroe at East Fairmont, TBA
River View vs. Lewis County at East Fairmont, 10 a.m.
Bland County at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Giles at Radford, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Tazewell, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Richlands at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Bland County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Tazewell, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Girls
Princeton at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m
Graham at Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Hurley at Council, 6 p.m.
Narrows at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Independence at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Graham at Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Bland at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Council, 7:30 p.m.
Giles at Radford, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Richlands, 8 p.m.
