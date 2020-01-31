LINDSIDE — James Monroe boys basketball could not overcome Blacksburg Friday night in a 66-56 loss.
The Mavericks were led by 17 points from Shad Sauvage and 13 for Cameron Thomas.
Eli Allen added in 12 and 11 for Andrew Hazelwood in the loss.
Princeton 55, PikeView 40: Defense was the calling card for the Princeton Friday as it stifled PikeView in the lone meeting between Mercer County rivals at the Big Atlantic Classic.
Princeton(11-5) won its third straight game as it held PikeView to only 30.4 percent shooting from the field while the tigers made 43.1 percent of their shots.
A five-point game at the half the Tigers shut down the Panthers in the second half allowing only 16 points.
Brayden Quesenberry led Princeton with a career-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds including seven on the offensive glass.
Princeton point guard Peyton Brown recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists while Brady Martin chipped in 12 points off the bench.
The lone scorer in double figures for PikeView was Kobey Taylor-Williams with 12 points.
Princeton will play at 4 p.m. today in the Big Atlantic Classic while PikeView plays in a consolation game at 12:20 p.m.
Graham 81, Tazewell 51: A balanced scoring attack helped Graham remain undefeated in Southwest District play.
The G-Men (12-5, 8-0 SWD) were led by 14 points from Zach Dales along with 12 for Nick Owens and 11 for Joey Dales.
Graham hosts Richlands Tuesday while Tazewell travels to Virginia High.
Calhoun County 46, Montcalm 38: Montcalm could not overcome Calhoun County Friday night in the first round of the WV HIT Tournament.
Adam Parsons led Calhoun with 18 points and Nick Moore added 10. Both had double-doubles with Moore grabbing 13 rebounds and 12 for Parsons.
The Generals were led by 14 points from Keith Casinar and 10 for Ethan Nichols.
Pipestem Christian 54, Heritage Christian 34: A strong defensive effort pushed Pipestem Christian back to an even record Friday night.
Of the 34 points the Panthers (7-7) allowed all but seven of them were scored by Heritage Christian top scorer Justin Carr.
Luke Rutherford led Pipestem with 17 points with Logan Field and Nathan Sampson each chipping in eight.
Pipestem Christian heads to Beth Haven today with a tip-off at 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richlands 55, Lebanon 45: Richlands’ Lauren Earls crossed the 1,000 point mark Friday as the Blue Tornado needed overtime to knock off the lone undefeated team in Southwest District play.
In the lone overtime period Richlands (9-9, 4-3 SWD) outscored Lebanon 12-2 with Earls leading the way all night with 25 points and four assists.
Denissa Ball scored eight and had 15 rebounds for the Blue Tornado while Rachael Rife chipped in seven.
Lebanon was led by 16 points from Emily Musick.
Richlands hosts Grundy today at 4:30 p.m.
Spring Valley 72, PikeView 65: The Lady Panthers dominated the glass against the Lady Timberwolves Friday afternoon in the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center but could not take care of the ball.
PikeView (10-8) committed 44 turnovers to only 12 for Spring Valley with was able to control the second half 44-33.
The Lady Timberwolves (9-5) only shot 30.5 percent from the field compared to 48.1 percent for the Lady Panthers but took 28 extra shots due to the turnovers.
Laken McKinney dominated the glass for PikeView with 20 rebounds to go along with 21 points as the Lady Panthers held a 62-30 rebounding edge for the game.
The Class AAA school had three players combined for 27 steals as Brea Saunders had 10, nine for Hallie Bailey and Caroline Asbury grabbed eight.
Saunders scored 19 points for the Lady Timberwolves with Asbury chipping in 12 Sidney Meredith led Spring Valley with 22 points.
PikeView had three others score in double figures Hannah Perdue scored 12, Olivia Boggess had 11 and 10 for Makenzee Shrewsbury.
PikeView hosts James Monroe Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tazewell 75, Graham 52: The Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win of the year in Southwest District play and avenged a loss earlier this month to Graham Friday night.
The balanced scoring for Tazewell (7-12, 1-7 SWD) was led by 19 points from Raelle White. Lexi Herald added in 15 of her own with 12 from Taylor ray and 11 for Grace Hancock.
Shayla Short led Graham with 11 points with Julia Day and Kelsey Wheeler each chipping in 10.
Tazewell heads to Virginia High Tuesday while Graham hosts Richlands/
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian 55, Midland Trail: MCA avenged an early-season loss to Midland Trail with a strong second half Thursday night.
The Cavaliers trailed 25-24 at the half but held the Patriots to only 12 points in the final 16 minutes while the MCA offense caught fire with 22 points in the third quarter.
Garret Goings scored 19 points for Mercer Christian along with 14 rebounds. Goings scored eight of his points in the decisive third quarter.
The only other player in double figures for the Cavaliers was Sam Boothe with 18 points as he made all six of the team’s three-pointers for the game.
Midland Trail did not have anyone score in double figures as Aiden Lester had a team-high eight points and seven for Indy Eades.
The MCA junior varsity team won 54-48 behind 26 points from Cruz Testerman.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
