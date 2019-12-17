BRUSHFORK — When hope appeared to be fading for Bluefield’s boys basketball team, Kaulin Parris kept hope alive. Sean Martin took over from there.
The Beavers muscular 6-foot-7 senior post was a dominant figure in overtime, helping Bluefield seal an 89-80 OT win over visiting Wyoming East in a boys basketball game at Brushfork Armory on Monday.
Martin led all Bluefield scorers with 24 points on the night, including a 10-for-21 showing on the free throw line. He finished with 15 rebounds on the night — 10 on the offensive boards. He also blocked three shots.
The Beavers absorbed tandem 18-point performances from Chase York and Tanner Witten, the latter of whom went 4-for-5 at 3-point range for the Warriors. McQuade Canada scored 15 points and Caden Lookabill scored 12.
Bluefield head coach Buster Large wasn’t surprised about the gritty game the Warriors gave his team on their home floor.
“No, I’m not surprised at all. They’re a real contender and it was just a great Bluefield Wyoming East game,” said Large.
“Those boys really came to play and they played hard. But I’m very proud of our team and our coaches about what we were able to accomplish tonight.”
The Beavers were trailing 78-75 in the waning seconds of the final period of regulation when Parris, a senior wing, drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lock the game up at 78-all.
“We had missed a shot and the ball got kicked outside and Kaulin made it,” said Large. “He’s a game-type players. He’s got a lot of sports savvy. We were very fortunate to get that shot off,” Large said.
Wyoming East managed to hang with the Beavers during most of regulation during the crowd-pleasing spectacle in spite of getting out-rebounded 36-23 by the lengthy and athletic home team.
Parris finished with 16 points for Bluefield. Braeden Crews scored 15 points and sorted out five assists, nabbing three steals. Jahiem House scored 10 points with a lucky 13 rebounds. Caden Fuller scored 11 points.
Girls Games
Giles 45, Blacksburg 36: Carson Reed scored 17 points and the Spartans girls rolled to victory over the Lady Bruins in spite of mixed reviews from the Giles coach.
Ashlynn Mitcham scored 10 points for Giles (5-0), which won the Narrows Christmas Tournament on Saturday. Gracie Merrix had eight points.
Ellie Gresh scored 13 points to pace Blacksburg.
The Lady Spartans face a regular season rematch with Narrows at home in Pearisburg, Va. on Thursday.
MCA 50, Seneca Trail 25: Kayley Trump scored 17 points and the Lady Cavaliers blazed the Blazers in WVCEA action at Princeton.
Abbie Keaton scored 15 points for Mercer Christian (4-3). Alei Harvey had 10 points while corralling 16 rebounds. Kirsten Trump had seven points while distributing nine assists.
MCA travels to Victory Baptist on Friday.
Middle School Basketball
Middle School Boys
Bluefield 49, Graham 38: Kam Gore scored 14 to pace Bluefield and Sencere Fields scored nine. Brown scored nine to pace Graham. Bluefield plays PikeView at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
PikeView 46, Oak Hill 37: Jared Vestal scored 18 points for PikeView. Drew Damewood scored eight. Kyler Edwards scored 14 points to pace Oak Hill.
MCA 58, Seneca Trail 24: Duke Testerman scored 26 points for MCA. Gage Thompson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, MJ Patton scored 11 points with 11 assists and 10 steals. the Cavaliers play at Greater Beckley Christian tonight.
Girls Games
MCA 49, Seneca Trail 6: Bailee Martin scored 16 points to pace the Lady Cavaliers. Aleigha Hill scored 14 points and Kayley Trump scored 11. MCA travels to Victory Baptist on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.