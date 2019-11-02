LEBANON, Va. — It was supposed to be a one-sided football game. And eventually, it was. But not until the final stanza.
A 7-7 tie lasted through the fourth quarter until Richlands finally broke things open in a 28-7 Southwest District road victory over Lebanon Friday night.
The Blue Tornado found it difficult to reach the endzone and were tied at seven against a one-win Pioneers until Cade Simmons scored with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Logan Steele added two more touchdown runs as he finished the night with 215 rushing yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns.
Lebanon had more total yards than Richlands but were stifled by the redzone defense as Logan Smith scored the lone touchdown for the Pioneers. He finished the night with 122 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Simmons finished with 95 yards passing for the Blue Tornado while Casey White had 171 for the Pioneers.
Richlands will likely drop down to the fifth seed in Region 2D despite the win as Central was able to beat Gate City to move up one spot to fourth.
Richlands wraps up the regular season with a home game against Virginia High while Lebanon heads to Tazewell.
Glenvar 42, Giles 21: Brady Loder had 115 yards rushing, including three scoring runs in a Three Rivers District win at Steve Ragsdale Field in Pearisburg, Va.
Highlanders quarterback Aidan Wolk completed 15-for-24 passing attempts for for 186 yards and one scoring strike.
Chastain Ratcliffe had 115 yards on 16 carries for the Spartans, scoring a touchdown. Logan Greenway rushed for 106 yards on 11 carries, scoring two TDs. Dominic Collini added 84 yards rushing for the Spartans.
Giles wraps up regular season play versus James River at home on Friday.
Auburn 34, Hurley 14: The Eagles picked up two quick touchdowns in the first quarter and managed to stay just two steps ahead of the Rebels for the remainder in non-district action at The CLiff.
Tyler Young scored on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Chad Justice for one of the Rebels TDs. Matt Justus added the other score on a 29-yard pass from Justice.
The Rebels churned out 304 yards total offense, passing for 131 and Matt Blankenship, John Matt Justus, Dustin Stinson and Tyler Young combining for 173 yards.
Hurley (4-5) wraps up regular season play with a Black Diamond District game at Twin Valley.
