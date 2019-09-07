NARROWS, Va. — Chase Blaker scored two touchdowns and passed for another and the Narrows High School football team rolled to a 37-0 win over the visiting Northwood Panthers at Harry Ragsdale Stadium, on Friday night.
Northwood (0-2) were picked up on the schedule by the Green Wave (2-0) within hours after knowledge that Bland County High School’s 2019 football season had been cancelled.
Blaker, the quarterback, rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries, including scoring runs of six and nine yards.
Blaker also hit Dustin Wiley with a 19-yard scoring strike.
Chad Blaker, the QB’s speedster brother, scored on a 63-yard kickoff return — the first of his career — also scoring on a 71-yard interception return for a TD.
Placekicker Matthew Morgan kicked five point-after-touchdown kicks for the Green Wave, which also picked up two points in the third quarter on a safety off of an errant punt snap. Wiley had two catches for 38 yards.
Narrows hosts Class 1 powerhouse Chilhowie next week.
At Harry Ragsdale Field
Northwood....0 0 0 0 — 0
Narrows......7 7 16 7 — 37
First Quarter
N— Chase Blaker 6 run (Matthew Morgan kick)
Second Quarter
N— Dustin Wiley 19 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Third quarter
N— Chase Blaker 9 run (Morgan kick)
N— Safety on bad punt snap
N— Chad Blaker 63 kickoff return (Morgan kick)
Fourth Quarter
N— Chad Blaker 71 interception return (Morgan kick)
First Downs: Narrows 13, Northwood 2; Rushes-Yards: Narrows 39-172; Northwood 31-7; Passing Yards: Narrows, 72; Northwood, -1.
Fumbles-Lost: Narrows 3-3, Northwood 0-0.
Grundy 20, River View 18: The Golden Wave held off the Raiders in an interstate rivals match-up.
Grundy’s Ian Scammell gave the Wave what proved the winning margin when he scored on a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. His successful two-point conversion run capping Sage Keen’s 1-yard scoring run in the third period represented the winning margin.
Keen also added a 3 yard TD plunge in the third period that gave Grundy a 14-6 lead at the half.
River View got a 6-yard Boo Roberts scoring strike to Freddie Dawson in the third period. Roberts scored on a 28-yard touchdown run in the third period and the Raiders recovered a fumble in the end zone, also in the third quarter, for the 18-14 advantage.
Scammell led Grundy with 153 yards on 19 carries while Keen rushed for 92 on 13 trips.
At Grundy
River View........0 6 12 0 — 18
Grundy.............0 14 0 6 — 20
Scoring summary
RV-Dawson 6 pass from Roberts (run failed)
G-Keen 1 run (Scammell run)
G-Keen 3 run scored (run failed)
RV-Roberts 28 TD run (run failed)
RV fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
G-Scammell 5 run (run failed)
First downs RV 15 G 14; Rushes-yards: RV-51-296 G 36-236; Passing yards: RV 47, G 95; Comp-Att-Int: RV 2-4-1; G 4-7-1; Fumbles lost: RV 3 G 2; Punts: Penalties-yards: RV 9-60 G 3-20; RV 1-11; G 0-0.
Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6: Dustin Stinson rushed for 114 yards, including a 22-yard scoring run and two 2-point conversion runs and the Rebels rolled to a lopsided win over Rye Cove.
Hurley (2-0) gave the ball to six different ball carriers en route to racking up 404 rushing yards, a sub-total of 484 yards total offense on the night.
Matt Justice had two touchdowns, including 58-yard run and a 39 yard scoring reception from Chad Justice, who added a 1 yard touchdown run. Matt Blankenship also had a 2-yard TD run and also had a 2-point conversion run.
Hurley (2-0) plays Patrick Henry-Glade at home next week.
Rye Cove......0 6 0 0 — 6
Hurley...........8 16 6 7 — 37
First Quarter
Hur— Chad Justice 1 run (Dustin Stinson run)
Second Quarter
Hur — Matt Blankenship 2 run (Stinson run)
Hur — Matt Justice 39 pass from C. Justice (Blankenship run)
RC — Rye Cove 5-yard TD pass (run failed)
Third quarter
Hur— Matt Justice 58 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Hur — Dustin Stinson 22 run (Seth Freeman kick)
Man 48, Mount View 7: Junior Nick Plumley scored two rushing touchdowns and freshman Josh Moody had a scoring run and a TD punt return as the Hillbillies had a hootenanny at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Mount View scored with 1:58 remaining in the game on a 28-yard pass from Justin Haggerty to Tony Bailey. Jonathan Huff kicked the point-after touchdown.
Regular starting QB Jesse Rose sat out the game with a back injury. Mountview (1-1) visits Tazewell next week.
Twin Valley 28, Montcalm 7: Twin Valley picked up their first win of the season.
The Generals (0-2) got their lone touchdown when quarterback Doug Belcher found fellow senior Zakk Gibson for a 27-yard touchdown. Luke Nunn made his first extra point of the season.
Montcalm heads on the road to play Buffalo next Friday; TV hosts Honaker.
