FAIRLEA — Kyle King scored three touchdowns, including two TD receptions from Monqelle Davis to lead Class Greenbrier East to a 26-14 win over Class AA James Monroe in a mutual season opener on Friday night.
King had a 1-yard TD plunge and scoring catches of 61 and 51 yards.
James Monroe led 14-7 with for minutes remaining in the second quarter prior to King’s three unanswered scores that spilled over into the second half.
Brandon Carter initiated 22 touchdown pass from Monroe Mohler in the opening drive of the game. Austin Chattin kicked the extra point.
Marion Lawson scored an answering 3-yard touchdown run for the Spartans in the first quarter, tying the game at seven after an extra point by Owen Vogelsong.
At the four minute mark Monroe Mohler had 59-yard scoring run, capped by Chattin’s kick.
Mohler had 176 yards passing for the Mavericks (1-0), adding 135 yards rushing. Garrett Huffman had 121 yards rushing for JM, also pulling down five receptions for 60 yards.
Xander Castillo led all Mavs receivers with four catches for 63 yards.
James Monroe takes a bye week, then host Greenbrier West in Lindside two weeks from now.
James Monroe.......7 7 0 0 — 14
Greenbrier East....... 7 7 6 6 — 26
First quarter
JM: Branden Carter 22 pass from Monroe Mohler (Austin Chattin kick)
GE: Marion Lawson 3 run (Owen Vogelsong kick)
Second quarter
Mohler 59 run (Chattin kick)
GE: Kyle King 1 run
Third quarter
GE: King 51 pass from Monquelle Davis (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
GE: King 61 pass from Davis (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — JM: 12-128, Garrett Huffman 17-120. GE: 21-117, King 6-60, Davis 2-12, Nate Baker 3-55
PASSING — JM: Mohler 10-10-176-1-1. GE: King 0-3-0, Davis 3-3-112-0-2, Evan McNeely 1-1-15-0-0
RECEIVING — JM: Xander Castillo 3-59, Brandon Carter 3-49, Huffman 5-62. GE: King 3-127
Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14
EMORY, Va. — It would be an understatement to say the Bulldogs got off on the right paw.
Chancellor Harris had nine carries for 210 yards and four touchdowns, also returning a punt for a touchdown in a lopsided Southwest District rout of the Bearcats at Fred Selfe Stadium in in a mutual season opener.
Harris registered TD runs of 31, 75, 3 and 23 yards. He ruturned a punt 73 yards for a score, finishing with 277 all-purpose yards.
Quarterback Gavin Nunley had nine carries for 139 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion run. He was 4-for-4 for eight yards passing.
Josiah Jordan had two carries for 125 yards, including scoring runs of 56 and 69 yards. Jacob Whitt also had an interception.
Tazewell plays Graham on Friday.
Narrows 14, Auburn 0
RINER, Va. — Chad Blaker ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and Chase Blaker threw a touchdown pass as the Green Wave shut out the host Eagles in a clash of former district rivals.
Matthew Morgan led Narrows (1-0) in rushing with 106 yards on 13 carries.
Payson Kelley completed seven passes for 74 yards for Auburn (0-1), which was penalized 14 times for 157 yards in the game.
Blacksburg 24, Giles 0
PEARISBURG, Va. — Luke Goforth completed passed for 147 yards, including touchdown passes of 47 and 14 yards and the Class 3 Bruins picked up a rare shutout of the Spartans at Steve Ragsdale Field.
Goforth hit 9-of-14 attempts on the night and was picked off once. His 47-yard scoring strike to Karim Mohamed initiated scoring with 9:54 remaining in the first quarter clock.
Goforth hit Brian Mitchell with a 14-yard TD toss with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter. Mitchell, who finished with added an 8-yard run in the third quarter.
Placekicker Dane Poland, who hit all three of Blacksburg’s point after touchdown kicks, hit a 27 yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap scoring.
Dominic Collini led Giles rushers with 97 yards on 22 carries.
Mount View 21, River View 20
WELCH — Matt Thompson rushed for 112 yards and the Golden Knights outlasted the visiting Raider in a spirited Battle of the Views.
Thompson initiated scoring with a 34 yard run in the first quarter. Boo Roberts tied it at 6 with a 17-yard scramble in the first quarter.
Mount View quarterback Jesse Rose hit Justin Haggerty with a 42-yard touchdown pass with Rose running the conversion for a 14-6 Mount View halftime lead.
Jasauni Sizemore made it 21-6 in the third quarter when he returned a River View punt 39 yards for the score. Jonathan Huff kicked the extra point for what turned out to be the winning margin.
River View got a fourth quarter score on a 10-yard pass from Roberts to Freddie Dawson. The conversion run failed. Jacob Justice scored on a 1-yard run with 1:05 left in the game. Justice ran the 2-point conversion to make it 21-20.
Mount View recovered the inevitable onsides kick and retained possession for the win. The final marked the closest margin of victory since the series between the two schools began 10 years ago.
River View plays at Grundy next week. Mount View stays at home, playing Man.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.