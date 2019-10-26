MARION, Va. — Josiah Jordan accounted for 307 of Tazewell’s 560 yards total offense and the Bulldogs overwhelmed Marion 61-21 to collected the Dragon Bowl trophy in a Southwest District road victory, on Friday night.
Jordan rushed for 163 yards on eight carries, including scoring runs of 49 and 28 yards. He had four receptions for 144 yards, including scoring catches of 26, 71 and 39 yards.
Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley passed 4-for-7 for 156, also hitting Cassius Harris with a 20-yard TD pass to initiate Bulldogs scoring in the first quarter. He rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries, including a 7-yard scoring sneak. Jared Mullins had a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown, also throwing one of the scoring strikes to Jordan.
Cade Mayers had a 39-yard touchdown run for Tazewell (5-3, 2-2).
Marion quarterback Tanner Tate had three touchdown passes to get the Scarlet Hurricane (3-5, 1-2) on the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs play Grundy at home next Friday.
Tazewell 61, Marion 21
Tazewell........14 20 21 6 — 61
Marion.............0 7 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
Taz— Cassius Harris 20 pass from Gavin Nunley (run failed)
Taz— Cade Myers 39 run (Josiah Jordan pass from Nunley)
Second Quarter
Taz— Nunley 7 run (Tanner Wimmer kick)
Mar— Hamm 17 pass from Tanner Tate (Kick good()
Taz— Jordan 49 run (Wimmer kick)
Taz — Jordan 26 pass from Nunley (run failed)
Third Quarter
Taz— Jordan 28 run (Wimmer kick)
Taz— Jordan 71 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick)
Taz— Jared Mullins 21 int return (Wimmer kick)
Mar — Vippermann 62 pass from Tate (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
Taz— Jordan 39 pass from Jared Mullins (kick blocked)
Mar — Thomas 23 pass from Tate (kick good)
Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6: The rushing attack of Chilhowie could not be stopped Friday night by the Grundy defense in the fourth straight loss for the Golden Wave.
Chilhowie (7-1) scored five of its six touchdowns on the ground for 256 yards rushing, almost 10 yards a carry, while Grundy (4-4) had 115 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Looking to break the losing streak Grundy heads to Tazewell next Friday.
Rye Cove 38, Twin Valley 8: For the second straight week, Mason laid the foundation for a Rye Cove win.
Mason Hardin rushed for 221 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns, while also throwing a TD pass to Andrew Jessee as the Eagles evened their record at 4-4.
Coming off a 255-yard rushing performance against Unaka, Hardin hit the ground running again. His 40-yard touchdown run with 9:38 remaining in the first quarter gave the Eagles a lead they never relinquished.
Twin Valley (2-6) managed just 50 yards of total offense – compared to 324 for the Eagles – and Larry Justice accounted for the team’s only TD.
Twin Valley 0 0 0 8—8
Rye Cove 16 8 14 0—0
Scoring Summary
RC – Mason Hardin 40 run (Matthew Hardin run)
RC – Jessee 10 pass from Mason Hardin (Mason Hardin run)
RC – Mason Hardin 54 run (Darnell run)
RC – Barnette 18 pass from Darnell run failed)
RC – Mason Hardin 26 run (Matthew Hardin run)
TV – L. Justice 11 run (Rife run)
Team Stats
First Downs: TV 5, RC 13; Rushes-Yards: TV 27-41, RC 43-296; Passing Yards: TV 9, RC 28; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TV 3-10-0, RC 2-3-1; Fumbles-Lost: TV 4-3, RC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TV 3-30, RC 6-55; Punts-Average: TV 2-48, RC 2-35.5
