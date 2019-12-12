BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield High girls basketball team won its first game of the season Thursday night as it took control in the third quarter to beat Graham 65-41 at Graham Middle School.
The Lady Beavers(1-3) were winning by four points at halftime but outscored the G-Girls 25-14 in the third quarter to win.
Jaisah Smith scored 26 points for Bluefield and Beyonka Lee added in 18.
Graham (0-3) was lead by Kelsey Wheeler with 14 points and Shayla Short with 11 points.
The Lady Beavers also got nine points from Summer Brown and seven from Carmen Watkins.
Savannah Howery chipped in seven points for the G-Girls and Julia Day scored six points.
Graham hosts James Monroe Tuesday looking for its first win of the season and Bluefield hosts Wyoming East Tuesday.
Narrows 61, Bland County 54: Narrows held off a second half rally from Bland County to win its first game of the season in the Narrows Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Bears scored 35 points in the second half but that was not enough as the Green Wave (1-3) had built up a 16-point lead by halftime.
Freshman Mya Robertson led Narrows with 19 points and Audrey Riddle chipped in 12 points.
Bland County had Randi Dillow score 18 points and Mckenzie Tindall add nine points in the loss.
Narrows will play Giles Saturday for the tournament title and Bland County will play James Monroe.
Giles 55, James Monroe 53: A three-pointer by Faith Flinchum with one second left in the fourth quarter was the difference as the Spartans remained undefeated with a victory over James Monroe in the Narrows Christmas Tournament.
Giles was down two points at the end of the third quarter and scored 16 in the fourth quarter before Flinchum’s heroics won the game.
Karsyn Reed led the Spartans with 20 points while Gracie Merrix scored 11 points and Flinchum had 10 points.
The Mavericks were paced by 19 points from Maggie Page and eight from Morgan Boroski.
Giles will play in championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. while James Monroe will play in the consolation game at noon.
PikeView 64, Tazewell 43: A 26-point third quarter provided almost the entire difference Thursday night for PikeView.
The Lady Panthers outscored the Bullddogs 26-9 in the third quart to put the game out of reach.
Hope Craft led PikeView with 16 points and Olivia Boggess added 14 points along with four steals.
Six players scored at least eight points for the Panthers including MaKenzee Shrewsrbury with 10 and eight for Laken McKinney, Shiloh Bailey and Anyah Brown.
Shrewsbury had seven assists for PikeView and Craft had six.
Tazewell was led by 22 points from Brooke Rowe and 11 points from Raelle White.
McKinney had 19 rebounds alongwith four blocks for the Panthers and Bailey had 16 rebounds and three blocks.
PikeView plays South Charleston Saturday while Tazewell hosts Bland County Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
River View 67, Twin Valley 49: River View was dominant in its season opener with four players scoring in double figures and two players grabbing 11 rebounds.
Freshman Kobe Halstead scored a team-high 19 points for the Raiders and Boo Roberts added 12 points.
River View controlled the glass with Daniel Dobbs collecting a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds along with 11 rebounds from six-foot-five center David Adkins.
The fourth scorer in double figures for the Raiders was Freddie Dawson with 11 points.
Austin McGlothlin had a team-high 16 points for Twin Valley.
River View has its home opener today against Tazewell.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Princeton 43, Bluefield 35: EJ Washington led Princeton past Bluefield with a 20-point game Thursday evening.
Reece Rhodes added 11 points for Princeton and Kan Gore was the top scorer for Bluefield with 12 points.
LATE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rye Cove 48, Hurley 38: A furious fourth quarter rally from Hurley came up short in a loss to Rye Cove Tuesday night.
The Rebels scored 20 points in the final quarter but the Eagles held on for a 10-point win.
The top scorer for Hurley was Jayda Davis with 20 points including all four of the Rebels three-pointers. Krista Endicott chipped in 16 points and eight steals while Ariana Belcher had 12 rebounds.
Rye Cove had a balanced scoring with 11 points from Trista Snow and 10 apiece from Vivian Boles and Sarah Cupova.
Hurley travels to Mountain Mission Monday.
LATE FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL
PikeView 91, Bluefield 54: An offensive explosion from PikeView led the Panthers to a commanding victory over Bluefield Wednesday night.
PikeView’s (1-1) top scorer was Nathan Riffe with 23 points and Chase Hancock added 18 points.
Cameron Ellis chipped in 15 points for the Panthers and Braden Harvey scored 12.
Caleb Fuller led Bluefield with 15 points while Jeshaun Patterson and Will Looney each scored 14 points.
The PikeView freshman team will travel to Westside Monday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.