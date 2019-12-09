ELLISTON, Va. — The third quarter was the difference Monday night as Bland County picked up its first win of the season 54-48 over Eastern Montgomery.
The Bears (1-2) outscored the Mustangs 13-6 in the third quarter to build a five-point lead which they maintained.
Bland County was led by Sydnie Stowers with 21 points, including four three-pointers.
Emma Townley was the other scorer in double-digits for the Bears with 14 points.
Eastern Montgomery were led by 11 points from Lilly Underwood and 10 points from Elli Underwood.
Bland County host Narrows today.
Richlands 55, Twin Valley 35: A double-double from Denissa Ball powered Richlands past Twin Valley Monday night to stay undefeated through two games.
Ball scored 20 points and picked up 10 rebounds for the Blue Tornado.
Chloe Perkins chipped in 11 points with Lauren Earls and Rachel Rife adding six points apiece. Earls added five assists and three steals.
Jasmine Hampton scored nine points for the Panthers and Hailey Moore added eight.
Richlands hosts Hurley Wednesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Grundy 62, Tazewell 42: Cade Looney scored 26 points and Corey Keene scored 20 and the Golden Wave took down the Bulldogs in non-district action.
Tazewell got 12 points from Josiah Jordan while Gavin Nunley and Jay Witt scored 10 apiece.
Pipestem 62, Mountain View 42: Luke Rutherford fired up 20 points to pace Panthers in a non-conference tilt at Hilltop.
Nathan Sampson scored 15 points for Pipestem, also pulling down eight rebounds with eight steals. Tyler Pack scored nine points. Skylar Humber and Trey Mattox had seven apiece.
Pipestem, which beat Seneca Trail 53-28 last week, plays at Elk Valley Christian next Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mt. Hope 43, Mercer Christian 40: MJ Patton scored 13 points for Mercer Christian but the Cavaliers fell to Mt. Hope Christian Monday night.
Patton was the leading scorer for MCA (0-5) while Duke Testerman chipped in nine points and Gage Thompson controlled the glass with 10 rebounds.
Kafela Nelson led Mt. Hope with 18 points.
Mercer Christian hosts Seneca Trail Monday looking for its first win of the season.
LATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hurley 52, Northwood 51: Hurley held off a comeback by Northwood in the Hoopalachia Tournament to win by one point Friday.
The Rebels were led by Krista Endicott who scored 32 points including five three-pointers along with eight steals. Hurley burst out to an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter and Northwood slowly chipped away.
Tia Crowgey was the top scorer for the Panthers with 18 points and Magan Frye scored 14 points along with nine from Caroline Hayden.
Hurley control the post with Ariana Belcher having 12 rebounds and Alex Blankenship had 10. Jayda Davis scored nine points for the Rebels and Belcher chipped in seven.
Twin Valley 49, Hurley 30: Twin Valley took down Hurley to win the Hoopalachia Tournament Saturday with strong defense.
Twin Valey held Krista Endicott to only 11 points while Jayda Davis chipped in 10 points.
Freshman Haylee Moore led the Panthers with 17 points while MaKayla Keen added in eight along with seven from Gracie Brown.
Ariana Belcher had 10 rebounds which is the second consecutive game she has reached double figures in rebounding.
HOLE-IN-ONE
On Sunday, December 8, Randy Dove of Bluefield, W.Va., hit a hole-in-one on hole #6 at the Fountain Springs Golf Course. He hit the shot from the gold tees at a distance of 101 yards with a wedge.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Raymond Walker of Bluefield, Va.
