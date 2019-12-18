ROCKY GAP, Va. — Pierce Kegley scored 21 points and the Bland County boys basketball team put another present under the tree for head coach Rich Hankins, picking up a 61-59 home court victory over visiting Marion, on Wednesday night.
Noah Payne added 17 points for Bland County (5-1).
Braxton Langston scored 23 points to pace the Scarlet Hurricane. Grant Williams scored 16 points and Kesean Goins added 12 points.
Bland County travels to Eastern Montgomery for a non-district game on Friday.
Abingdon 74, Richlands 71: The Falcons held off the Blue Tornado in a non-district game played at Abingdon.
Late Boys Games
River View 71, Montcalm 42: David Adkins and Daniel Dobbs each had a double double and the Raiders collected a convincing win at Montcalm after pulling away in the third quarter.
Adkins had 14 points, 12 rebounds for River View (3-0) and Dobbs had 13 points with 11 boards. Brady Dawson scored 12 points and pulled down seven boards for River View while Kobe Halstead and Chase Porter scored nine apiece.
Leon Lambert scored 11 points for the Generals while Noah White added 10 points.
River View travels to face plays Mercer Christian on Thursday night.
Greater Beckley 65, Mercer Christian 64: Mercer Christian, down 23 in the third quarter, came storming back only to fall one point short at Greater Beckley Christian.
Freshman Sam Boothe had 23 second-half points to lead the comeback along with Jamison Mullins who had 17 points, 14 of which were in the second half. Eric Boothe dished out 10 assists for MCA (5-4).
Thaddeus Jordan scored 15 points for GBC while Isaiah Hairston put up 14 points.
MCA, now 5-4, hosts River View on Thursday.
Pulaski County 66, Graham 64: The G-Men lost at the buzzer in a road trip to Cougar Country. David Graves led Graham with 22 points. Joey Dales had 12 points and Nick Owens had 10.
Graham travels to Blacksburg, Va. to face the Bruins on Friday.
