CHARLESTON — Youth and low-contact high school sports will be able to resume practicing June 8 West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday.
The announcement comes after all sports were put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are low contact youth sports and that’s the way it’ll be,” Justice said. “Our medical experts now agree that it is safe to allow the WVSSAC sanctioned middle and high school athletics and bands to hold their summer training programs.”
Justice also announced that games could resume June 22 for outdoor sports and spectators are allowed.
“What this means is we’ll be able to have a little league game provided we keep an absolute distance between the fans that are there,” Justice said.
The Bluefield Area Little League announced May 27 that is was canceling its 2020 season but hoping to play a late summer or fall league.
The Greater Princeton Little League announced May 18 that it was canceling the baseball and softball seasons for the spring and summer but planning to begin the fall season around August 1.
After the announcement by Justice the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission released guidelines for county school systems to start having extracurricular activities for middle school and high school athletic and band programs under the WVSSAC.
The summer period is voluntary and it is up to each county board of education to decide if they will allow their schools to take part.
The first phase is two weeks of conditioning, strength training and agility with no sport specific activities with a one hour limit per day and must be outdoors.
In the second phase which is also two weeks, the limit of activities per day is increased to two hours and indoor facilities can be used although any activity that can be done outdoor should be.
The third and final phase is where the usual three week period for sport specific activities each summer can take place. That cannot start until after July 3 but it is up to each county to decide the exact dates.
Up to three hours of activities are allowed each day and sport specific equipment which should disinfected after every use.
High-contact sports like football, wrestling and competitive cheer can begin in this period with the focus on individual drills and nothing where there is body to body contact.
