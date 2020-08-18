BLUEFIELD — The first official day of football practice for Bluefield High School and the rest of Four Seasons Country’s high school programs officially got under way on Monday. This was pretty much the case all over the state of West Virginia.
The lone exception was over in Logan County, where three county high schools stand to miss at least a week of practice and possibly their season openers due to having been categorized as a ‘Red Zone’ according the the West Virginia DHHR and Department of Education’s online map tracking COVID-19 levels in the state.
The three schools affected are Logan High School, Man High School and Chapmanville High School.
The color-coded system, which was unveiled by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice this past Friday, is based on a seven-day average of positive cases per 100,000 people. Logan County’s Red Zone status means that no in-person school or extra-curricular activities — including athletic practices — are allowed.
Three counties surrounding Logan County — Boone County, Lincoln County and Mingo County — are classified as ‘Code Orange,’ which allows for practices but no games. The Boone County high schools affected include Sherman High School and Van Jr./Sr. High School. The affected Mingo County football programs include Tug Valley and Mingo Central and the affected Lincoln County football program is Lincoln County High School.
In a Red Zone, all school related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended until the county is downgraded to a Code Yellow (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, otherwise termed ‘Increased Community Transmission’) for seven continuous days. Similarly, Code Orange counties need to be downgraded to Code Yellow for seven continuous days in order to play games.
Wyoming County is geographically contiguous with Logan County, but so far retains a Code Yellow ranking.
Nearly all Four Seasons Country West Virginia football programs which began practice today are all ranked Code Yellow. The lone exception is Monroe County, which enjoys a Code Green — the most desirable ranking according to the color-coded system.
Area football teams may not be entirely unaffected by what’s happening over in Logan and its surrounding Orange neighbors.
Mount View High School was slated to kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 4 at Man. That date being a little over two weeks away places that Golden Knights road trip in jeopardy.
Other dates on the Four Seasons Country schedule could be fine by kickoff time but will be worth keeping an eye on. River View is slated to play Van on Sept. 26 and isn’t slated to face Sherman until Nov. 6. Montcalm isn’t scheduled to play at Van until Oct. 2 and Mount View isn’t slated to travel to Van until Oct. 9. Princeton Senior is slated to host Lincoln County at Hunnicutt Stadium on Oct. 23. Bluefield, meanwhile, isn’t scheduled to travel to Mingo Central until Nov. 6.
As it is, Monday’s first practices were three weeks later than originally planned to begin due to an executive order from Gov. Justice in response to COVID-19 numbers in the state. With official kickoff only three weeks away — also pushed back by the COVID-19 adjustments — so far Mount View is the only Four Seasons Country football team whose opening night already appears to be compromised.
Bluefield is targeted to open with Princeton at Mitchell Stadium on Sept. 4, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Riverview is scheduled to travel to Montcalm that same night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m., PikeView is slated to travel to Independence Senior (Raleigh) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and James Monroe is set to travel to Pendleton County for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
