Before the 2019 Beaver-Graham football game at Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, his coaching staff and players raise a five-fingered salute honoring the jersey number of fallen teammate L’il Tony Webster. No strangers to coping with adversity, the Beavers will face a daunting and unbeaten G-Men squad in tonight’s rescheduled Beaver-Graham showdown after having been sidelined for 35 days by COVID-19 entanglements.