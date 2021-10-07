BLUEFIELD — Back in August, this year’s Beaver-Graham showdown at Mitchell Stadium promised to be an extremely intriguing matchup.
For instance, taking over at quarterback for the Beavers this season is senior Ryker Brown, a versatile athlete who proved his mettle as Bluefield’s defensive leader last season. Although it was kept under wraps at the time, Graham’s starting signal caller turned out to be another proven defensive standout — senior Zach Blevins.
Both QB’s are surrounded by a talented cast of versatile skill athletes — the gifted Beavers led by Class AA 200m dash champion Jacorian Green and the talented G-Men paced by highly-recruited speedster Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw. In addition to those senior standouts, promising young talent just waiting to make big plays is liberally peppered throughout both locker rooms. Graham’s offensive front boasts Brodie Meadows, a University of Virginia signee who is one of the state’s top returning offensive linemen. But quite frankly, neither side is known for being slouches up front.
Now it’s October and all the above remains true. Yet Bluefield heads into the rescheduled match-up as the decided underdog. Even taking a two-week layoff into account, Graham has four football games in its ledger. Bluefield has played only one game so far and it hasn’t played in 35 days — three weeks of it forbidden even to practice.
The incalculable aspects of the COVID-19 era could yet throw curves. You never know who might be missing from whose lineup at the last minute. But based upon the known factors, Graham heads into tonight’s football game with an advantage over the Beavers that Bluefield head coach Fred Simon has openly recognized.
Unlike the Beavers, Graham has had reps. Lots and lots of reps.
“I watched them live when they scrimmaged Abingdon,” said Simon, who this week looked at the film of Graham’s recent win over Galax. “They’re a much better football team than they were against Abingdon. Since that time they’ve made some major improvements to their team and that’s a major tribute to their players and their coaching staff.”
The Beavers have a famously solid coaching staff in their own right, but they had little influence on their players for the majority of the layoff. Graham head coach Tony Palmer wasn’t thrilled to miss last week’s match-up with George Wythe, but he and his staff were free to work with their kids.
“We couldn’t pick up another game and we might possibly not pick up another game later. There’s a lot of unknowns going around that you’ve just got to keep rolling with,” Palmer said.
“Whether the time off was a plus or minus ... I’ll be able to tell you more after the game Friday. Right now, I think there were some things we needed to work on that we needed to shore up a little before we played [Bluefield],” he said.
Fine tuning like that is seldom wasted on a squad that has had lots of its own film upon which to cast a critical eye. As the G-Men signal caller, Blevins has presided over a 34-6 win over Tazewell, a 35-0 win over Richlands, a 28-27 victory over Union and a 28-0 win at Galax. There is a recognizable shape and direction to this sequence of scores.
Just for comparison’s sake, Bluefield’s Brown — who, like Blevins, was already one of the area’s top returning defensive players from the get-go — made a fine account of himself in his first start at quarterback for the Beavers. In a 39-36 loss at Princeton. Brown passed for 152 yards and a score while rushing for 72 yards and another touchdown. His team got beat by a 32 yard field goal with no time remaining in regulation. Given the noise Princeton has been making, that’s hardly a shabby debut at quarterback — or as defensive captain, for that matter.
“I thought Ryker did a really good job for his first time. For a quarterback who was playing his first game, I thought he did an exceptional job,” said Simon. “What I hate ... is I wish he already had some more games under his belt. Hopefully we can finish out the rest of this season and get some games for him and the rest of our players.”
That said, Simon and his staff can be counted on to have crammed as much preparation as is humanly possible within the time they’ve had since getting freed up to practice. The clock is ticking. They’re slated to play two games next week: PikeView on Monday and Tazewell on Friday.
Unbeaten Graham is approaching the midpoint of its regular season schedule looking to put itself in the best position to compete in the playoffs for a VHSL Class 2 state championship. Fine tuning aside, tonight the G-Men want to keep doing what they’ve been doing: which is winning. Winless and facing the challenge of getting in at least six more games before the WVSSAC playoffs begin, this week the star-crossed Beavers are urgently motivated to do something tonight they have yet to achieve this season.
Palmer has said that tonight’s game with Bluefield is just another football game to Graham at this point. Simon has said that it’s a rival game and he had no intention of treating it as “just a regular game.”
In spite of the apparent contradictions, both coaches are absolutely correct.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
