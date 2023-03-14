LINDSIDE — Postseason play is getting to be a habit again at James Monroe High School.
Last March, the boys basketball team blew through the state tournament and captured the Class A championship with a 28-0 record. To be precise, that season included one loss that was later converted into a forfeit win. But, on with the story.
This past November, the 2022-23 hoops squad reached the date when preseason practice could begin. However, most of the experienced varsity players were otherwise occupied.
The Mavericks football team, of which they were a part, were on a 13-0 victory streak that ended at the state “Super Six” championship weekend in Wheeling. James Monroe became the state runner-up via a 52-20 loss to Williamstown. But, on with the story.
On Thursday, the new edition of Mavericks basketball locked up a return to next week’s state tourney with an 86-27 win over Greenbrier West in a regional final at Lindside.
Less than an hour after the final basket, the Monroe countians were anointed the top seed in the Class A field.
Their latest success followed in quick succession after the girls’ basketball team won its sectional tournament, only to be denied a state berth with a loss in the regional round. The volleyball team is a perennial contender in its section. Archery? Got it covered.
But, on with the story.
Collin Fox, one of eight seniors on the varsity basketball roster, recalled the staggered preseason for boys hoops on Thursday night when asked about the team’s momentum going into next week.
“At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have much momentum, because we had football (players still) out,” Fox said. “None of them was there. Me and Josh (Burks) were the only starters here. So it was hard to build momentum.
“And then finally we got going, and won a couple o’ games in a row with the rest of the guys.”
Fox obviously knows the effectiveness of understatement. His squad’s record is now 22-2, with the losses coming by two points to Woodrow Wilson and three points to another southern West Virginia juggernaut, Shady Spring.
Matt Sauvage, in his seventh year as head basketball coach of the Mavs, said about Thursday’s matchup, “I was nervous coming into the game. As a player, I never got too nervous, but I guess as a coach, you don’t control it as much, because you’re on the sideline.”
But, also asked about that momentum thing, Sauvage said, “Couldn’t ask for much more.”
“I think it’s right where we want to be, going into next week. I’m happy with where we’re at, with our practices, with our game play – everything. We’re where we need to be, so hopefully, we can execute next week.”
“This team is just as driven as last year’s team. They want to make their own mark. They don’t want to go (out as) a ’28-and-0 last-year team.’ That was a great team last year; they accomplished a lot of things. But this team wants to make their own mark. They want to be their own team.
“And, so far, they’re doing it.”
Fox said, “Obviously, we come into every game expecting to win, and hoping to win.”
Eli Allen, whose regular season average of 20.9 points per game tops the chart for all classes of southern West Virginia basketeers, said the key is to “just stay level-headed. That’s really it. Just come in here, execute the plan that the coaches give us, and hopefully get a win.”
Easier said than done.
Fox, who contributed 15 points in the regional final, said on Thursday night, “I felt like I shot pretty bad. I think I had three 3s but I’m pretty sure that I missed a lot more than I made. That’s never good. But, overall, it wasn’t terrible. We came out with a 60-point win – so it’s alright.”
The Mavericks return an experienced core of players. Seniors Allen, Fox, Burks and Ethan Ganoe are among the veterans of last year’s run. Other seniors include centers Juan Hopkins and Owen Jackson, along with Evan Hunter and Braxton Charlton.
The seniors get most of the interviews. The scorers get most of the attention. But that discounts the proven value of the team’s bench strength, Sauvage said.
“A lot of people think we’re not very deep,” the coach said. “But what people don’t realize is that a lot of the guys on the bench (who) are not getting the playing time … could start for a lot of other single-A teams. So that’s great for us to have.
“You know, I hate it for some of them, sometimes. But on the other side of it, if we didn’t have those players all year-round, whether if it’s in practice or whether it’s injuries, or whatever the case may be, we wouldn’t be where we are, anyway. So that’s been great to have.”
The Mavericks will begin play in Charleston on Tuesday against eighth-seeded Cameron (14-11) at the Charleston Coliseum, formerly known as the Civic Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Cameron Dragons, from West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle, feature three players who are averaging in double-figure scoring – guards Cole Burkett (17.1 points per game) and Colson Wichterman (12.8), and 6-foot-4 power forward Lance Hartley (16.5).
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to the Class A semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday against either Webster County or Clay-Battelle.
The championship is set for Saturday, March 18, at 12:30 p.m.
TOMORROW: Preview of Bluerfield High School’s Class AA tournament title quest, which begins on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.