The high school boys and girls basketball tournament season for Four Seasons Country counties on the Virginia side of the state line officially gets under way tonight.
But due to the combined effects of the weather and regular seasons riddled with COVID-19 cancellations, in many ways the post-season feels almost as tentative and uncertain as what preceded it.
The Southwest District boys and girls tournaments will be held entirely at satellite sites this year.
The Southwest District girls basketball tournament is slated to open tonight, with Graham playing at Lebanon in a 6 p.m. game, while Tazewell travels to Richlands for a 7 p.m. start.
The Lebanon-Graham winner will meet top-seeded Marion in Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at Marion. Second-seeded Virginia High will face Richlands or Tazewell in Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at Bristol. Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game will be played at the highest surviving seed.
The Scarlet Hurricane is guaranteed a berth in next week’s 2D regional tournament regardless of the district tournament’s outcome.
The SWD boys basketball tournament opens Wednesday with Virginia High facing Richlands at Richlands Middle School at 7 p.m. while Marion travels to Lebanon for a 7 p.m. game. Top-seeded Graham — which is guaranteed a regional berth — will face Richlands or Virginia High at Graham Middle School in a Friday 7 p.m. semifinal showdown. Lebanon or Marion will travel to take on No. 2 Tazewell in a 7 p.m. semifinal at Tazewell Middle School, on Friday. Saturday’s championship game will be played at the highest surviving seed and begin at 6 p.m.
The Mountain Empire District girls tip off tonight with Galax playing Bland County tonight in a 6 p.m. game at Rocky Gap. Tonights winner will advance to face George Wythe in a 6 p.m. semifinal game at Wytheville on Wednesday night. The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Wytheville.
The Mountain Empire District boys tournament opens today, with Auburn playing the Bears in Rocky Gap in a 7:30 p.m. game. The winner will advance to play Fort Chiswell in a 7:30 p.m. semifinal at Fort Chiswel on Wednesday. The finals will be played at George Wythe High School at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Black Diamond District tournaments formats were radically altered twice over the course of Monday. At first, the No 1 seeds were not to participate in their respective tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns. The respective No. 2 and No. 3 seeds were slated to battle it out to determine the BDD’s second seed to next week’s Region 1D tournament. The winners would be declared BDD tournament champions.
In a subsequent revision, a Monday varsity boys tiebreaker between Grundy and Twin Valley was postponed until Tuesday. The additional alterations to the tournament schedule will be updated.
Looking East toward the Pioneer District, the Pioneer District tournaments have been condensed into Thursday semifinals and Friday finals.
The Narrows girls will host Eastern Montgomery in a 5:30 p.m. game on Thursday, followed by the Green Wave boys taking on Eastern Montgomery in a 7 p.m. game. Up the road, top seeded Parry McCluer’s girls will face Bath County in a 5:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. game between the Chargers and the top-seeded Blues boys. Friday’s finals will be played at the highest surviving seeds. A consolation game will also be played to provide the kids an additional game this COVID-19 shortened season.
There will be no Three Rivers District for Giles boys and girls this season. Instead, the Region 2C tournament is tentatively scheduled to tip off at satellite sites on Friday night. However, the 2C brackets are currently up in the air because only nine teams (in each respective bracket) have actually played so far this season. Five schools haven’t played at all. Regional officials are still negotiating which, if any, of these five schools will be included in the brackets. The respective fields could included as many as 14 teams — or as few as nine.
