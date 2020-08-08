BLUEFIELD — Fall sports at Bluefield State College have been postponed until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the college announced Friday evening.
The decision was made after the Division II Presidents Council announced Wednesday that there would be no national championships for fall sports in the 2020-21 academic year.
“This is obviously a great disappointment for all. We did not make this decision lightly. We explored every option for maintaining our fall sports programming. But we could not find a solution that ensured the safety and health of our student athletes,” said Bluefield State College Interim Athletics Director and Men’s Basketball Coach Derrick Price in the press release.
The Big Blues fall sports are volleyball, cross country, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s golf which will all not compete through the end of the calendar year. The plan currently is for the teams to play in the spring.
Bluefield State is a D-II independent and was low on games with teams in most conferences it plays either postponing the season until the spring or playing a schedule of only conference opponents. Of the 23 NCAA D-II conferences 11 of them have already announced that they would not be playing fall sports this fall.
The Mountain East Conference, which features a local opponent in Concord University, has delayed games until October 1 and teams are only allowed to play conference opponents. Bluefield State also plays a number of teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association that is not playing fall sports in 2020, but planning for next spring.
Some organized activities of teams at Bluefield State will resume in mid-September with protocols in place to keep everyone healthy by physically distancing, limiting the size of on-campus gatherings and health screenings.
Along with all students at Bluefield State they will be tested for coronavirus when they arrive on campus. Additionally, all student-athletes will self-quarantine and have no access to the gym for two weeks.
At this time the plan remains for winter sports to play their scheduled seasons.
“I remain optimistic that our Basketball programs will stay on track,” Price said. “We have strong teams this year and look forward to successful seasons from both our men and women.”
