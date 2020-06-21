BLUEFIELD — The solar cycle of seasons predictably crossed over into the summer solstice this weekend, but the high school calendars that govern what games will be played this fall find themselves in a very strange and uneven place.
The global coronavirus pandemic that halted the progress of high school athletics in Virginia and West Virginia this past spring continues to influence the uncertain course of future events.
At Bluefield High School — which found itself robbed of a very strong opportunity to bring home a Class AA state basketball title in March — athletes at least have the consolation of engaging in limited organized workouts, the intensity of which are designed to increase over the coming weeks.
But the Beavers still don’t know for certain what they’re working out for.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens because we really don’t know anything ... [administrators] are just taking things right now as if we’re going to have a season until we find out anything different,” said Bluefield High School Athletic Director Don Jones.
“We’re going through the different phases that were given us to go through. Hopefully sometime by the middle of July we’ll know something about whether or not we’re going to have a season.”
Only two miles away across the state line in Virginia, coaches and athletes at Graham High School wait for a complicated series of state-mandated hurdles to be cleared before the first command for collective calisthenics can be issued.
Graham Athletic Director Matt Dixon, who has been tasked with training all of Tazewell County’s coaches in COVID-19 safety protocols once they have been approved, remains confident that Virginia and West Virginia will be in the same place in time for the kickoff of the 2020 fall seasons.
“We’ve got all our paperwork done and we feel pretty good about the athletic plan,” said Dixon, who cited early July as a tentative starting point for organized workouts in Tazewell County.
“It’s going to be real interesting when all this plays out. I sure hope it isn’t trending in the wrong direction. From what I’ve been been hearing the last couple of days watching the [national] news, everything is trending the wrong way. But hopefully, we’ll trend the right way,” said Dixon, who said all the latest interactive internet tools will be incorporated into Tazewell County’s unified response.
“We’re going to make sure Richlands, Tazewell and Graham are all on the same page,” Dixon said.
Dixon’s administrative diligence is proceeding in spite of Tazewell County elected officials’ very public complaints that state government is encroaching on county authority in this area.
Earlier this week, the Tazewell County School Board passed a resolution requesting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to allow Tazewell County Public Schools more flexibility in how it operates its schools in the coming year, outlining the reasons for more local administrative autonomy.
One of their concerns is that Tazewell County schools (and, by extension, all school activities) could be subject to an arbitrary statewide shutdown in the event of future coronavirus spikes in Northern Virginia at the opposite end of the state. Tazewell County has had very few COVID-19 cases in comparison to the Commonwealth’s more densely-populated urban coronavirus hotspots.
Over in Pearisburg, Va., Giles High School Athletic Director Steve Wilson has been working in concert with Narrows High School Athletic Director Kelly Lowe to ensure that Giles County’s high school athletic programs are in line with the state government’s directives. Unlike Tazewell County, Giles County abuts Montgomery County and Pulaski County — both of which comprise a micro-metropolitan zone with higher reported cases of COVID-19.
In spite of this proximity, there has been no upward trend of COVID-19 cases lately reported in Giles County.
“We have some transactions over there but we’ve only got five cases in Giles County and those were all a month ago,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the county’s conditioning programs will be open to all county athletes, but at first they won’t be very sport-specific. The Phase 2 protocols are uncomfortably illuminating as to just how convoluted social distancing will be for most sports as we know them.
“In Phase 2, about the main things we’re going to do is weight lifting and conditioning ... which is what they need. In Phase 2, you can’t really have shared equipment. There are some things you can do in Phase 2. You can shoot a basketball. But two kids can’t touch the same basketball without it being cleaned,” Wilson said.
The subject of solitary dribbling wasn’t discussed with Wilson during the interview. But it seems evident that if you can’t pass, steal or rebound (other than a put-back), nothing remotely approaching an interactive simulacra of actual basketball can occur.
Obviously, the same kind of restrictions apply to bumping, setting and hitting volleyballs. The same restrictions apply to touching footballs. And it’ll apply to softballs and baseballs as well. It’s easy to see how this bleak logic is progressing.
If everything somehow proceeds on time, Giles’ golf team will be the first Spartans athletes to actively compete in the 2020 fall season, beginning to play matches during the weeks of August when football practice officially begins. Golfers are the champs of high school sports social distancing. Not only do they use their own clubs, they can literally wash their golf balls between holes.
Obviously, the consequences of not taking COVID-19 seriously could prove dire. Like his counterparts in Tazewell County, Wilson intends to execute Giles County’s state-approved protocols to the best of his abilities.
Still, with the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Giles County frozen at five, all of the regulatory minutiae governing routine physical activities can at times feel a little bit — surreal.
“You definitely want to be on the safe side. But then you look at it and think, ‘You know, man ... we could be doing stuff!’” Wilson said.
Many West Virginia high schools’ sports won’t be in any way affected by what Virginia does or does not do. For border counties like Mercer County, what happens in Virginia matters.
Almost half of the Bluefield High School football team’s 2020 schedule consists of Virginia opponents. In addition to the traditional season opener with Graham at Mitchell Stadium — which is typically one of the most heavily attended regular season high school football games in both states — the Beavers play Tazewell, Richlands and Lord Botetourt.
“Us being on the border, we play four Virginia schools. So that’s a big concern for us as well,” Jones said. “If Virginia decides to do something different ... if they’re not going to play any out-of-state teams ... that’s definitely going to affect our season,” said Jones, who noted that the football program isn’t the only sport affected.
“For us, it’s been beneficial to play those teams because they’re so close. And we schedule them in every sport that we possibly can. I’ve heard, just talking to some other coaches, that Virginia may look at switching their seasons. And that would just wipe us out,” Jones said.
Conversely, Tazewell County schools like Graham would be affected should West Virginia close its seasons while Virginia proceeded.
Dixon noted that the first two opponents on the Graham football schedule are West Virginia schools — Bluefield and Princeton. Volleyball would also be affected. Beyond the fall sports, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball schedules would have to be reconfigured in the event of a unilateral shutdown in the Mountain State. Boys and girls soccer would not be affected because West Virginia plays in the fall and Virginia conducts those sports during the spring.
For most border schools, scheduling nearby non-conference opponents across state lines has always made a great deal of sense. It encourages natural rivalries, boosts respective home gates and saves on transportation costs. Now these rivalry games are subject to suddenly being canceled by executive orders issued in another state,
In Mercer County, even tiny Montcalm regularly schedules Virginia opponents. In McDowell, both River View and Mount View routinely do so. Monroe County High School does, also.
Dixon noted that he’s had many discussions with Virginia High Athletic Director Brad Harper, whose athletic programs typically schedule opponents from both Virginia and Tennessee. The same hypothetical scheduling dilemmas weigh on the Bearcats’ minds as well.
Late last summer was a mad scramble for several Southwest Virginia football programs after Bland County suddenly dropped football due to low turnout. The possible scenarios border schools are now facing could prove many times more disruptive to many more schools in many more sports.
Dixon believes, however, that replacing lost interstate opponents won’t ultimately be a major issue for the 2020 high school athletic year. Whatever happens — for better or worse — we’re probably all in this together.
“I think everybody feels pressures about, ‘What if this state starts and what if this state doesn’t?’ But at the end of the day I think most states will end up doing the same thing. This stuff is so dynamic, sometimes to the good and sometimes to the bad, that everybody eventually ends up getting on the same page,” Dixon said. “I think at the end of the day, everybody is going to be in the same boat.”
