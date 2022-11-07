FILE - Indiana of Pennsylvania coach Joe Lombardi gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA exhibition college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. It only takes a couple of marquee players to compete for championships at the Division II or III level, the NAIA or even in low-major Division I leagues. But in an era of freedom of transfer and name, image and likeness deals, the reality is this: If your program is too good, there's a good chance those prolific players will be playing elsewhere next season, recruited to major programs that can offer them more exposure, opportunities and financial benefits.(AP Photo/Michael Allio, File)