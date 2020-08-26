MORGANTOWN — West Virginia senior Jeffery Pooler Jr. continues to play consistently and senior Darius Stills has put together back-to-back dominant defensive performances in practice at Steve Antoline Family Practice Field for Mountaineers head football coach Neal Brown.
During Tuesday’s practice, the Fairmont resident couldn’t be blocked, and he was disruptive to the offensive flow as well. Stills was recently named to the CBS Sports/247 Sports Preseason All-America Team and is also on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.
“He’s really performed at a high level, which is what we really expect from him,” Brown said.
Pooler, a fifth-year senior with 28 career games under his belt, has been out there every day putting in good work.
“It’s been three days in a row for him,” Brown said. “The second half of the scrimmage on Saturday and Monday and Tuesday he has really shown improvement. He’s changed his body. He’s quicker. He’s shown the ability to rush off the edge and really be disruptive in the run game.”
The Mountaineers went about two hours Tuesday morning and used officials for some of the situational team work.
“There was some good and bad. I thought we had really good competition at the start. We did some competitive special teams drills and started the practice off with really good energy,” Brown said.
“Then, we worked on some drive-starter situations where I thought it was really kind of split – two offense won and one defense won when we divided it up. We did some red-zone passing drills and it went about 50-50. There was some open-field run periods and the defense probably got the best of that.”
Brown said he wants to continue to see competitive practices with positive play on both sides of the ball – not skewed to one side as it was on Monday when the defense dominated the practice.
“We’ve got a lot of corrections but a lot of good, teachable moments also,” Brown noted.
Bandit linebacker VanDarius Cowan, who appeared in just two games last year before his season ended with a knee injury against Iowa State, was disruptive out there this morning.
“He has that ability,” Brown said. “He’s got to be more consistent, but he’s shown some flashes here in the last couple of days where I think he’s definitely understanding what his role is, plus he’s been out here. He’s practiced several consecutive days now, and he’s starting to show some signs.”
Also, redshirt freshman Jalen Thornton, the son of former WVU standout defensive tackle John Thornton, was on the field today getting some reps with the ones.
“He’s a young player. He continues to grow,” Brown said. “His good plays are really positive right now, he’s just got to eliminate those really negative plays so that’s what we’re trying to get out of him is some more consistency.”
Offensively, Brown commended the work put forth today by running backs Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis Jr. during the short yardage period.
West Virginia’s two-point conversion drill has been dubbed the “Steeler Drill” by Brown and his staff because Pittsburgh has become well known in the NFL for its willingness to try two-point plays following touchdowns.
Brown said the plan has changed up a little bit this week. The team was originally scheduled to have a Friday evening scrimmage under the lights inside the stadium but that has been pushed back to Saturday morning.
The Mountaineers will be off on Wednesday for the first day of classes and will resume contact work on Thursday. Friday will now be a lighter practice.
