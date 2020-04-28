BLUEFIELD — He was a gridiron artist. . . . his broken field runs were the brush strokes and the canvas upon which he painted was a football field. When Robert “Pooh-Eye” Smith passed away some years ago, Bluefield said good-bye to a man who was considered by some as among finest athletes ever to don the local high school team’s maroon & white.
Pooh-Eye enjoyed life as a retired Bluefield city fireman and, he took time to reflect upon a sports career that included some staggering accomplishments, during a conversation with me. He was voted in 1936 as the West Virginia High School “Athlete of the Year,” and was selected by legendary sports columnist Grantland Rice to the 1937 National High School Football All-American Team. Only 11 players from the entire nation were included on Rice’s exclusive All-American squad.
It took some coaxing to get Smith to recall his years as a local football star. “I didn’t have blinding speed,” he said. “I did have the ability to follow my blockers. During my junior year in high school, we had a group of running backs and we didn’t miss a beat, no matter who carried the ball.”
Smith’s senior season at Beaver in 1937, according to newspaper accounts of the campaign, was supposed to be a lean year. There were only seven lettermen on the squad. However, Smith and a handful of gritty teammates fashioned a winning campaign despite a brutal schedule that called on Beaver to play three games during one particularly testing eight-day span. The team upset Princeton and Welch—wins that Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports editor Stubby Currence called “as sterling a pair of upsets as the Beaver gridsters have ever nabbed.”
When his senior year arrived, Smith’s long distance runs had grown to storybook proportions.
Here’s a brief summary of Smith’s 1937 season at Beaver:
— Broke his nose in 8-0 loss to Northfork.
— Pitched and won both ends of a doubleheader in the city softball championships.
— Scored Beaver’s only touchdown on a 95-yard punt return in a 7-6 upset win over Elkhorn.
— Punted for a 61 yard average in Beaver’s 7-6 victory over previously unbeaten Princeton. Pooh-Eye also intercepted two passes and rushed for more than 100 yards.
— Had a 90-yard touchdown run called back by penalty in a 27-0 loss to Beckley.
— Averaged 60 yards on punts and made three touchdown-saving tackles in a 13-13 tie vs. Oak Hill.
— Scored Beaver’s only touchdown with a 75-yard punt return in a 39-7 loss to Williamson.
—Scored four touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return, and averaged 60 yards per punt in a 39-0 win over Mullens.
— Combined with Beaver quarterback, the late Goodman Jones, to score every point in the team’s 13-12 win over Welch, Beaver’s first victory over the Maroon Wave in school history.
— Ran for 60 yards before being slugged into semi-consciousness by “six roughian East Bank players,” according to the Daily Telegraph’s account of the game.
— Returned the opening kickoff for 74 yards and the game’s only score in a season-ending 6-0 win over Big Creek. He later intercepted two passes and registered four touchdown-saving tackles.
Over the course of the 1937 season, Pooh-Eye punted for an average of 53 yards per kick. He rushed for more than 1,100 yards and averaged better than nine yards per carry in an era when rushing stats were not inflated by spread formations and I-formation explosiveness. He led the nation by averaging a staggering 41 yards per punt return, carrying back more than 40 punts in his senior year. He did all of this despite being a marked man by opposing defenses.
Typically, Smith remembered the exploits of his team more than his individual success. “We didn’t lift weights back then, but our line had fairly decent size and we stuck together during the 1937 season,” he said. “Sometimes, part of the adventure was just getting to the games. We had to climb slate piles to reach the fields at Gary and Williamson.”
The typical Smith coast-to-coast run included a few cutback maneuvers and a trip up the sidelines. “I felt more comfortable running along the sidelines,” he explained, “because the tacklers could come at me from only one direction.”
Playing in the era of the leather helmet, Smith was tough. “There was not one blade of grass on Wade Field when we played there,” he said. He shook off a broken nose and a variety of injuries, never missing a game in his career. Stubby Currence noted that college scouts were very interested in Smith, who played two solid seasons at Concord. He later coached several area little league football teams and remained a fan of the sport throughout his life.
When Smith played, football was just moving into an “era of legends.” Just before the 1937 Beaver season, a strong-armed college quarterback named “Slingin’ Sammy” Baugh passed his team to a 6-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the College All-Star game at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fans could still recall with fondness the broken-field shiftiness of running back Red Grange, “the Galloping Ghost.”
However, a 150-pound halfback at Beaver High School—a young man who chalked up kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first game of his sophomore year and the last game of his senior year—carved a permanent spot in this region’s football history. We are ever so grateful for the memories Pooh-Eye Smith has left behind.
