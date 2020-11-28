BLUEFIELD — Gage Michael rushed for 176 yards and a score to led Fairmont Senior past Bluefield 21-19 in the Class AA semifinals.
A flurry of online and social media activity during the game indicated that the matchup had become the de facto Class AA state championship game after Saturday's 5 p.m. release of the West Virginia Department of Education School Re-entry Metrics Map.
The map confirmed that Berkeley County was in orange, Harrison County was in orange and Ritchie County was in red, thereby eliminating the possibility of next week's tentative WVSSAC Super Six games.
However, at Mitchell Stadium, the game's status as the Class AA state championship game had yet to be officially declared as of the close of the contest.
A 5:14 p.m. post on the WVSSAC Twitter account announced that Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the WVSSAC, will release a statement regarding the Super Six Championship later this evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.