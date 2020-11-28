From Mitchell Stadium...

Fairmont Senior's offense (left) lines up in the red zone while Bluefield's defense (right) tensely awaits the snap during the Class AA state semifinal game at Mitchell Stadium, on Saturday. 

 Contributed photo by Eric DiNovo

BLUEFIELD — Gage Michael rushed for 176 yards and a score to led Fairmont Senior past Bluefield 21-19 in the Class AA semifinals.

A flurry of online and social media activity during the game indicated that the matchup had become the de facto Class AA state championship game after Saturday's 5 p.m. release of the West Virginia Department of Education School Re-entry Metrics Map.

The map confirmed that Berkeley County was in orange, Harrison County was in orange and Ritchie County was in red, thereby eliminating the possibility of next week's tentative WVSSAC Super Six games.

However, at Mitchell Stadium, the game's status as the Class AA state championship game had yet to be officially declared as of the close of the contest.

A 5:14 p.m. post on the WVSSAC Twitter account announced that Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the WVSSAC, will release a statement regarding the Super Six Championship later this evening.

The Polar Bears' Michael scored on a 2-yard run the first quarter then found Alex Brophy for 32-yard juggling touchdown catch midway through the second quarter.
 
Dylan Ours added a score in the third quarter and the Fairmont Senior defense was stout all game.
 
The Fairmont Senior defense was stout all game long not letting Bluefield get in rhythm.
 
Brandon Wiley scored a 1-yard rush in the second quarter and Jason Flack added a two-yard score in the third quarter.
 
Late in fourth quarter Bluefield got within two points on a 11-yard touchdown reception by Ryker Brown. 
 
 

