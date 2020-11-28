Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain and perhaps a thunderstorm late. Low near 45F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.