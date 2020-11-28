BLUEFIELD — Saturday’s WVSSAC Class AA state semifinal football game between Bluefield and Fairmont Senior high schools had all the makings of a state championship matchup.
Ironically enough, that’s exactly what it turned out to be.
The offensive line of the Fairmont Senior High School football team dominated the line of scrimmage opening up room for 330 yards rushing and held off a comeback from Bluefield. Gage Michael rushed for 185 yards and Dylan Ours got 89 yards on the ground as the Polar Beats beat the Beavers 21-19 Saturday evening at Mitchell Stadium.
The game served as this year’s Class AA championship game since at halftime the Saturday evening edition of the state’s COVID-19 metrics map was released, sidelining both teams in the other semifinal for a no-contest conclusion. Three hours after the Bluefield game’s conclusion, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission officially declared Fairmont Senior the Class AA champions.
The No. 6 Polar Bears (10-2) who boasted a spread offense that was dangerous through the air and on the ground, rushed the football 47 times and only passed five times as part of their game plan.
“We wanted to try to try establish the run and once we were able to do that we stayed with it and all week we really challenged the offensive lineman and they accepted that challenge and looked great,” said Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic.
The offensive line for Fairmont Senior was able to create room on every snap and only allowed No. 2 Bluefield (7-2) to get two negative rushes in the game.
“We put up 21 points and we’re known for throwing the ball, but those guys up front ... I give all the credit in the world to them,” Michael said.
It was difficult for the Beavers to slow down the Polar Bears, who racked up 18 first downs rushing the ball and controlled the time of possession. Michael carried the ball 23 times and whomever was the ball carrier was able to find positive yardage against a Beavers defense that was missing a key defensive lineman who had to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“When you’re running behind the line they had and he only has to get three and a half yards a carry, that’s a great advantage to them cause they’re big up front and our big one we didn’t have. So it helped them, and I give them credit for lining up ... basically in single wing is what it was ... and just ran off tackle,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
Fairmont Senior displayed what led the team to victory on the first drive, rushing eight consecutive times. The series ended with Michael scoring from 2 yards out.
“It was huge just setting the tone right off the bat. You always want to do that in every game but especially against these guys who can score at any moment, any time it was really big for us,” Michael said.
Michael only completed two passes for 58 yards but one was a 32-yard touchdown toss to Alex Brophy in the second quarter to go up 14-0.
After halftime the Polar Bears did not attempt a single pass instead running the ball every play.
Coming into the game Bluefield was averaging 35 points a game but only managed 61 yards in the first half with 40 of them coming on a fake punt where Brandon Wiley took off down the Beavers’ sideline flipping the field.
Bluefield didn’t score on that drive but did in the waning second of the second quarter after Gillis Walker intercepted Michael’s pass and returned it to the Fairmont Senior 17-yard line.
A fourth-down conversion on a 13-yard pass from Carson Deeb to Wiley set up the one-yard score on the ground for Wiley.
The Beavers were missing a starting offensive guard and had a second one get injured in the game with a makeshift offensive line in place that only allowed one sack but was not as successful opening up space for the backs to carry.
“We had a guard go down, another guard who couldn’t play and I’m proud of how they found ways to try to fight through this and battle and all we needed was to make one more stop with the ball,” Simon said.
Bluefield rushed for 102 yards led by 42 from Wiley and 41 for Jaeon Flack who scored on the first possession of the third quarter.
Deeb found Juwaun Green for a 40-yard completion on the first play of the second half and the Beavers methodically moved the ball down to the two-yard line from where Flack scored his seventh touchdown of the season.
The Beavers passed the ball for 124 yards on the night with 111 coming after halftime. They finished with 54 second-half rushing yards.
“We had a good offense, we were moving the ball once we got going, but hats off to them. They played well,” Simon said.
Fairmont responded when Bluefield cut the deficit to 14-12 with a eight-play drive that started with Ours rushing 35 yards before he capped it with a 2-yard scoring plunge.
It looked like the Polar Bears were going to extend their lead early in the fourth quarter at the Beavers 28-yard line. But on a first-down run the ball was fumbled forward and then players dived for it, knocking it out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
That gave Bluefield the momentum. The Beavers marched down the field on a 15-play drive with Ryker Brown catching an 11-yard pass from Deeb for the score to cut it to 21-19 following the extra point. There was 2:15 remaining in the game at the time of that score.
The following onside kick was smothered by Fairmont Senior. Four consecutive runs by Michael ran out the clock.
Bartic knew that the Beavers would take advantage of mistakes and that despite limiting them in such a close game, only one turnover could put the Polar Bears in a tight spot.
“Any negative play you make, they’re going to make you pay, and as well as we thought we played ... offensively and defense and special teams ... that’s all it took for them to get right back in the game, and now its tight again all the way in the fourth quarter,” Bartic said.
It was the fourth consecutive season the teams have met in the playoffs. Last year the Beavers met the Polar Bears in the semifinals. In the two consecutive years prior, the two teams met in the state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Fairmont Senior knew it would like have to play Bluefield this year in the playoffs and that was a big focus for the team.
“Bluefield is who we were focused on in terms of end of the season. It doesn’t matter what we’re playing for, our goal is to win the game,” Bartic said.
For Bluefield, it was the final game of the season, ending the high school careers of seniors who had made three straight trips to the Super Six before coming up one game short this year.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of. We have been in the semis or state championship game since they’ve been here with us. So I’m very proud of them,” Simon said.
at Mitchell Stadium
Fairmont Senior… 7 7 7 0 — 21
Bluefield…………. 0 6 6 7 — 19
Scoring
First Quarter
FS — Gage Michael 2-yard run (Nick Scott kick) 8:32
Second Quarter
FS — Alex Trophy 32-yard pass from Michael (Scott kick) 7:45
B — Brandon Wiley 1-yard run (kick blocked) 9.7
Third Quarter
B — Jaeon Flack 2-yard run (run failed) 8:56
FS — Dylan Ours 2-yard run (Scott kick) 4:47
Fourth Quarter
B — Ryker Brown 11-yard pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 2:15
Team Statistics
First Downs: FS 19; B 9. Rush-Yards: FS 47-330; B 25-102. Pass yards: FS 58; B 124. Comp-Art-Int: FS 2-5-1; B 12-24-0. Fumbles-lost: FS 1-0; B 1-0. Penalty-Yards: FS 8-67; B 3-14. Punts-Avg.: FS 2-26; B 4-36.75.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: FS Gage Michael 24-185, Dylan Ours 11-89, Zach Toothman 5-22, Kieshawn Cottingham 6-19; B Jaeon Flack 9-41, Brandon Wiley 6-42, Jacob Martin 6-22, Shawn Mitchell 2-1, Carson Deeb 2-(-4).
Passing: FS Gage Michael 2-5-1 td-58-1 int; B Carson Deeb 11-23-1 td-106-0 int, Ryker Brown 1-1-0 td-18-0 int.
Receiving: FS Alex Brophy 1-32, Dylan Ours 1-26; B Brandon Wiley 5-31, Juwaun Green 3-52, Ryker Brown 2-20, Gaige Sisk 1-18, Jacorian Green 1-3.
