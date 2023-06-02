EMORY, Va. — A Patrick Poku goal off an assist by Prince Poku in the 65th minute lifted Virginia High to a 2-1 VHSL Region 2D championship victory over Graham in boys soccer actPokion at Fred Selfe Stadium, on Thursday night.
The G-Men initiated scoring in the 7th minute with a direct kick by Aidan Bowers. Graham held the lead until the Bearcats’ Aquemini Martin finished for a goal close in off an assist by Owen Dean in the 31st minute.
During the first half, the Bearcats pressured their opponent 14 shots to Graham’s six, but only four of the Bearcats’ shots were on goal. Graham had two shots on goal and the two teams went into the break tied at a goal apiece.
Virginia High’s Prince Poku missed a golden scoring opportunity inside the 18-yard box in the 55th minute, but made up for it ten minutes later with his big assist.
Both teams will advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. Graham will travel and Virginia High will stay closer to home.
Region 2D Softball Championship
Tazewell 3, John Battle 0
TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs will be appearing in the VHSL Class 2 state softball tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 2D after a 3-0 regional championship victory.
The VHSL Class 2 state tournament field will include Tazewell, James River, John Battle, Strasburg, Appomattox, James River, King William and Page County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.