BLUEFIELD — Braxton Edge pulled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keenan Wise to give visiting Point University the permanent go-ahead for a 28-23 Mid-South Conference football victory over Bluefield College at Mitchell Stadium on Saturday evening.
Point (1-3), which trailed 20-7 at the half, put on the final margin with Logan Flesher’s fourth point-after-touchdown kick of the night with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter.
Bluefield’s Lowell Patron junior returned Flesher’s subsequent kickoff 27 yards to the Bluefield College 36 yard line. Four snaps later that Rams bid ended when a Bryce Verble pass was picked off by the Skyhawks’ Roman Jones.
DaMarcus Wimbush, Charles Turner, Bodan N’Dalla, Collin O’Donnell and Patron combined forces to obtain a three-and-out on Point’s last offensive possession. By the time the Rams (1-3) had recovered possession, there was only 32 seconds remaining in regulation. It was not time enough.
Wise completed 13 of 31 pass attempts for 213 yards, also hitting a 29-yard scoring strike to Emery Bryant in the first quarter and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marien in the third quarter that cut BC’s lead to 20-14 by 10:34 remaining in the third quarter.
By 12:04 remaining in the fourth period, the Skyhawks had overtaken the home team, 21-20, thanks to Chase Turner’s 47 yard scoring punt return capped by a Flesher PAT.
Bluefield College placekicker Tanner Griffith hit a 41-yard field goal that put the Rams out front again, 23-21, with 7:09 remaining to play.
After Wise’s scoring strike to edge, a field goal wasn’t going to do the trick for BC.
Verble completed 18 of 21 pass attempts for 164 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown toss to Antonio Strickland. He was picked off three times.
Bluefield College initiated scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from running back Cadence Lumpp, who led Rams rushers with 64 net yards on 25 carries. Verble had 26 net yards rushing and Strickland had two carries for 12 yards.
The Rams got a defensive touchdown on a 3-yard fumble recovery by Michael Everett.
Bluefield College looks ahead to a rematch with Kentucky Christian on Saturday at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
