LINDSIDE — For James Monroe to make the playoffs a number of games will have to go in its favor in the final night of the regular season.
The Mavericks sit one spot outside the top 16 but are just focused on tonight’s game against Point Pleasant.
“(Playoffs) are the last thing we’re focused on. Right now we’re focused on Point Pleasant. They’re better than their 3-4 record shows, both of us got whipped pretty good by Bluefield but Point’s not a bad football team,” James Monroe head coach Chris Booth said.
James Monroe is coming off a 49-12 loss to Bluefield while Point Pleasant has won its last two games.
The high-scoring James Monroe offense with over 40 points in five game will have a tough task against a strong Point Pleasant defense.
Point Pleasant has allowed 10 points total in the last two games including a shutout of Man which has averaged 40 points in its other eight games.
“If you condense your offense set and let them play with seven, eight, nine people in the box they’re going to shut you down cause they’re strong up front and they’re gonna fill the gaps and you’re not gonna get much running room,” Booth said.
The Mavericks offense has been able to spread it around led by quarterback Monroe Mohler with his dual-threat ability. He has thrown for 1,976 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 846 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
His main target throwing the ball has been Xander Castillo who has 1,174 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns.
Defenses have been focusing in on Castillo and he had only one catch last week, although it was a 70-yard touchdown reception. That has allowed other players to step up.
The James Monroe coaching staff and players will be reading the defense Point Pleasant has each before deciding what play to call.
“We’ll just see how many people they have in the box and then we’ll go from there. If they’re thin in the box then we’re going to run and if they load the box then we’re going to look to go downfield with the passing game,” Booth said.
On the other side of the ball the James Monroe defense will have to stop the run-heavy Point Pleasant offense.
They are led by Logan Southall who has 120 yards in last week’s win against Ripley along with Brady Adkins, Hunter Bush and Evan Roach. The quarterback duties are split between Bush and Roach who combined for 10 passes against Ripley.
The Mavericks will not only need to win tonight’s game to climb into the top 16 and make playoffs but have teams ahead of them lose.
Lewis County is only six points in front of James Monroe but plays a one-win Grafton team while Liberty (Harrison) occupies the 15th spot in the rankings and faces a tough test against eighth-ranked North Marion.
There could be a lot of movement on the teams occupying the last six spots for playoffs as James Monroe is only 14 points behind the three teas that are tied for 11th.
The Mavericks know that none of that matters if they are unable to come out strong and beat Point Pleasant.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
