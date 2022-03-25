Poca’s Isaac McKneely (10 white) grabs a rebound in the Class AA state championship game at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, March 19 while Bluefield’s Chance Johnson (10 maroon) attempts to tip it away. Johnson was named an All-Class AA honorable mention selection. Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller (4, back left) was an All-Class AA first team pick while the Beavers’ RJ Hairston (back, right) was named All-Class AA second team captain. McKneely, who has been a first team pick for three consecutive seasons, was named All-Class AA first team captain for the second consecutive year by the WVSWA.