BRUSHFORK — The inaugural Lil Tony Classic brought the Graham G-Men face to face with Poca, the defending West Virginia Class AA boys basketball champions, on Saturday afternoon at Brushfork Armory.
Graham, playing just hours after returning to Bluefield from a Friday night game in Bristol, ended up seeing Dots before their eyes.
The Poca Dots outscored the G-Men 16-2 in the third period and claimed a 40-30 win in the first of two varsity games in the new classic, which honors the memory of Tony Webster Jr., a deceased student-athlete of Bluefield High School.
Poca’s Kambel Meeks sank three of the Dots’ five 3-pointers and was the only player in the game with double-digit points, ending with 18.
Markel Ray led Graham (1-4) with nine points, making four of the G-Men’s 12 field goals.
Poca head coach Allen Osborne said that when he was informed Graham would be their opponent, “The first thing I thought was, ‘They’re the state football champions. They’ve got athletes.’
“Graham is athletic. They go to the boards hard. They started making shots in the fourth quarter; I was glad they didn’t make those shots earlier in the game.”
He noted, “I thought our defense was really good, and we took care of the ball.”
The Dots won despite being without their leading scorer, 6-foot-2 Cole Godich. Osborne said Godich is out until at least next week with a turned ankle.
Graham head coach Todd Baker said, “They’re big, strong kids (who are) athletic. … I thought they out-rebounded us pretty easily. We didn’t match that intensity on the boards. That hurt.”
The combatants were tied 7-7 after one period and Poca led by a single point, 16-15, at halftime. But Graham (6-3) did not score in the third period until 1:48 showed on the scoreboard.
Baker said, “It was a bad third quarter, and that’s what got us.”
In the final period, four G-Men took turns scoring and their defense forced seven turnovers in a 9-0 Graham run that brought Graham within seven points, 34-27.
Poca did not sink a field goal in the final 5:28 of the action, but the Putnam County squad cleared some crucial defensive rebounds and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the last 40 seconds of the contest to ice the result.
Baker said it was “very hard” for his team to play after a road trip to Bristol on Friday night, “but, we don’t make any excuses. It is what it is. A lot of people helped us today, off the bench.”
Asked about accepting the offer to play in Saturday’s Classic, Baker said, “I’m just glad Bluefield invited us. It’s a great thing, and I hope it grows.”
Osborne said, “Coach Webster (Tony Webster Sr.) called us, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity. It’s an honor to play in this tournament, to honor Lil Tony. It’s a great thing that Bluefield is doing.
“It’s a nice facility, a good opponent,” Osborne said. “It’s a great event. I just hope they continue doing it.”
He said, “Graham’s going to win some games. They’ve got good athletes, they play hard, they don’t quit.”
Graham now returns to Southwest District play, taking on Richlands on Tuesday.
Baker said, “We’ll rest (Sunday), and go at it Monday. I don’t think we’ll have any problem getting ready for Richlands.”
Poca 40, Graham 30
At Brushfork Armory
POCA (6-3)
Jordan Wolfe 3 0-2 6, Garrett McCormick 2 1-4 5, Kambel Meeks 4 7-10 18, Hunter Toney 1 0-0 3, Dawson West 1 0-0 3, Jack Whittington 1 3-4 5. Totals 12 11-20 40.
GRAHAM (1-4)
Blake Graham 1 0-2 3, Markel Ray 4 0-1 9, Jacob Pruitt 1 0-0 3, Cole Sexton 1 0-0 2, Trevor Dalton 1 0-0 3, Daniel Jennings 3 0-0 6, Connor Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jamel Floyd 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 2-5 30.
Poca ………. 7 9 16 8 — 40
Graham ….. 7 8 2 13 — 30
3-point goals — Poca 5 (Meeks 3, Toney 1, West 1); Graham 4 (Graham 1, Ray 1, Pruitt 1, Dalton 1). Total fouls — Poca 13, Graham 16. Fouled out —none. Technical foul — Blake Graham.
