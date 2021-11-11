Bluefield High School head football coach Fred Simon doesn’t believe the No. 14 Beavers’ WVSSAC Class AA first round pairing with No. 3 Point Pleasant represents the actual qualitative distance between the two teams.
But he doesn’t expect Bluefield’s (5-3) road trip to take on the Big Blacks (9-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to be anything less than a playoff-grade challenge.
“They’re quick and scrappy and they play hard. We’ve got our work cut out for us as far as stopping the run,” said Simon, who admitted he couldn’t recall a time when the Beavers entered the playoffs as such a low seed against such a high seed.
“The ultimate goal, whether you’re undefeated or not, is to get in the playoffs. Once you get in, it doesn’t matter about your record. It just matters how you perform,” he said.
Last week while the Beavers clinched their playoff appearance with a 55-6 win over Mingo Central, Point Pleasant secured it’s third-seeded status in a tooth-and-nail 17-14 win over Winfield that came down to a 19-yard field goal by placekicker Ellie Wood. Running back Gavin Jeffers rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Blacks while quarterback Evan Roach rushed for 125 yards and a TD.
The chief culprit that put Bluefield on the bubble to begin was having the front end of its season virtually obliterated by a county-wide shutdown combined with additional coronavirus-related woes. The Beavers’ mad scramble to the season finale got some of the reps Simon had been missing in the first half of the campaign. But, as always, the Bluefield skipper sees plenty of ways his team needs to improve if they hope to prove the ultimate underdog and push deeper into postseason play.
Bluefield quarterback Ryker Brown — who also captains the hard-nosed Beavers defense at linebacker — has passed for 1,114 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 271 yards and four TDs. Wide receiver Jacorian Green leads the receivers with 25 catches for 458 yards and six TDs, but Chance Johnson (17-197, 3 TDs) and Jaeon Flack (22-235, 3 TDs) are elusive targets in their own rights. Running back Amir Hairston (81-677, 7 TDs) paces a rushing attack that has gotten a boost from running mate Jamel Floyd (30-235, 5 TDs).
“We did what we had to do [to make the playoffs], and I’m very proud of my players for that,” Simon said.
WVSSAC Class AAA
No. 10 Princeton (5-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2)
Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran set another single-game passing record for the Tigers in last week’s regular-season finale loss to Greenbrier East at Fairlea, passing for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo was glad to see the Princeton passing attack clicking once again, but it would have been his preference for the rushing attack to rise to the occasion and provide the balance that has led to Princeton’s biggest successes during the regular season. It isn’t a case of any significant individual underperformance. It’s simply a matter of late season injuries eroding the experienced depth the Tigers enjoyed for the first part of the year.
Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game at Spring Valley will put an impressive first-round opponent in the Tigers’ path.
“I don’t think they’re a seventh round opponent. I think they’re a Top Four team. They’ve had to play the No. 1 team in the state — Huntington — and lost to them by 3. They lost to Cabell Midland by 8 or 9 at the first of the season,” Pedigo said. “They can do it all. They’re big up front, their skill guys are big and athletic and they can go from a power set to a spread set in just one play. and their defense — their linebackers are impressive. The Bartram kid is extremely impressive. The Page kid who’s going to WVU is extremely impressive.”
It’s not a sweetheart of a draw for either team: the winner can probably look forward to a second-round meeting with Martinsburg.
WVSSAC Class A
No. 12 Sherman (6-4) at No. 5 Mount View (9-1)
Unlike No. 7 James Monroe (7-3), who’ll play No. 10 Trinity (7-2) at Lindside on Saturday, the Golden Knights will host the Tide under the Friday night lights at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely experienced a blown-out tire on the road at Kimball this week but safely got it under control and off the road. The Golden Knights blew out Sherman 44-18 at the first of October in the regular season. In some ways, tonight’s game is as spooky to Gravely as a blow-out on a curvy West Virginia road.
“The kids can’t be too high going into this game. They’re not a bad team. and whether it’s Friday, Saturday or Sunday, a team like that can surprise you. You can’t take something for granted just because you won the last game. Anything can happen. You let anybody hang around in your backyard, they’re going to come into your house and take your food,” Gravely said.
The Knights have a lot of speed and athleticism in a lot of spots: from quarterback Ryan Long, to Jason and Justin Haggerty and T.J. [a.k.a. ‘Diesel’] and Travis Bell, Jalen Hall, Tony Bailey and others, Mount View can hurt opponents in a lot of ways.
“I just think if we can get the ball in any of those guys’ hands — across the board — we can make some good things happen,” Gravely said.
VHSL Playoffs
Class 2, Region D
Tazewell (5-5) at Central-Wise (7-3)
A couple of offensive school records may be in shooting distance for the Bulldogs tonight in their opening-round road trip to Norton.
Quarterback Carter Creasy has passed for 2,736 yards and 27 TD passes, having also rushed for seven touchdowns. Creasy lacks 264 passing yard to reach 3,000 a single-season mark that’s only been achieved 27 times in the VHSL.
Tazewell wide receiver Cassius Harris (93-1,320, 10 TDs) is nine catches away from tying the VHSL single-season reception record held by Patriot’s Nick Mathews (102 catches, 2014).
Ridgeview (7-3) at Richlands (4-5)
Ernie Hicks Stadium brought the Blue Tornado luck against Virginia High last week. Richlands rides a redemption narrative into tonight’s game, taking its third crack at the Wolfpack in two seasons.
Class 1, Region C
Narrows (5-5)
at Parry McCluer (7-3)
The Green Wave takes a prolific passing attack into a first-round foray against what has become a big Pioneer District rival. Narrows quarterback Aidan McGlothlin has passed for 1,679 yards and 22 TDs, most of it to Kolier Pruett (41-798, 13 TDs) and Carson Crigger (34-726, 10 TDs)
Eastern Montgomery (5-5) at Giles (6-2)
The Spartans introduce themselves to Class 1 post-season play tonight in the first of what will be likely two successive playoff appearances at Steve Ragsdale Field.
