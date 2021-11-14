BLUEFIELD — It was over long before it was over.The Graham G-Men scored nine touchdowns in the first half on Friday and improved to 10-0 with a 62-32 victory over the Generals of Lee High in the first round of the Class 2 playoffs.
With lightning-fast strikes, Graham rang up a 62-12 halftime lead at Mitchell Stadium even though the G-Men ran only seven offensive plays. Three scores came from interception returns, and kick returns accounted for two more before intermission.
Brody Meadows, the 6-foot-7 undisputed centerpiece of Graham’s line play, said, “Since Monday, that was our game plan. We’ve got to take control early and be a first-half team … So come out, score a lot, and get out safely and uninjured.”
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “I think we played pretty well offensively. Defensively we struggled a little bit on the pass. … But we’ll get better.”
Palmer said, “I think the offensive line, in particular, did a good job. We’ve got a few guys out, on the defensive line tonight. We rested them up. They had some nagging injuries.
“But we’re building experience with the guys who got to play tonight. So, overall, I’m pretty pleased with the play of the line tonight.”
Meadows made his presence known from the outset. As a senior, he had a perspective on keeping playoff focus.
“Tonight, it’s really about mentality,” Meadows said. “We had to come out here with our minds sound. We can’t have any mistakes, ‘cause during the playoffs it will cost you the game.
“So we came out here with our heads screwed on tight, and we’re just going with it,” he said.
Graham was flagged four times for 20 yards, and three of those came after halftime when inexperienced players were on the field for the G-Men.
Meadows said about the absence of some of his defensive starters, “We have so much depth on our chart. We have people who can set in as leaders. That’s been my goal, is to make a team that’s so strong, you don’t know who the leader is.”
Six plays into the ballgame, the score was already 7-6. That was as close as the visitors from Ben Hur, Va., would get.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw snatched the ball on a jet sweep on Graham’s next offensive play and turned it into a 59-yard touchdown. Before his day was done at halftime, he would score on a 46-yard interception runback and a 72-yard punt return.
Ty’Drez Clements continued to impress with his speed cutting through holes in the line, tallying rushing touchdowns of 29 and 7 yards.
Quarterback Zack Blevins ran the ball twice for 28 yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 57 yards. He authored two touchdowns himself, one each by ground and air.
Generals quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft kept his composure and completed 12 of 20 passes for 174 yards and three scores, despite having four of his passes picked off.
Three of those interceptions were converted into touchdowns by Turner-Bradshaw, Braden Watkins and Gage Sawyers, who was an omnipresent thorn in the side of the Generals’ offense.
Lee High (4-7) head coach Joey Carroll, finishing up his first year in charge at his alma mater, said, “They (the Graham coaches) do a great job with their guys over here. They’ve got some studs, and so the studs started making some plays and taking over the ballgame.
“I thought our effort was much better in the second half,” Carroll said. “We challenged them a title bit at halftime … . I felt we did a good job at competing.”
The second half took place with a running clock until almost the end of the game, when the point spread dipped down to 30. For what it was worth, Lee controlled time of possession and scored the game’s last four touchdowns.
Graham will face a rematch with the Union High School Bears next weekend at Mitchell Stadium. Union beat Virginia High 62-27 on Friday night.
Mount View 16
Sherman 6
WELCH — Tony Bailey scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to put the dagger to visiting Sherman, 16-6 in Friday night’s Class A first-round playoff game at Vic Nystrom Stadium
Bailey, who led Golden Knights receivers with seven catches for 99 yards, gave Mount View the 12-6 go-ahead on his 56-yard scoring reception from quarterback Ryan Long with 3:14 remaining in the game.
T.J. Bell’s follow-up 2-point conversion run failed, however, leaving the Knights vulnerable to a Tide comeback.
On Sherman’s subsequent possession, Sherman quarterback Timothy Hager completed an 18-yard pass to Colby Buzzard that would have given the Tide a first down near midfield.
In an instant, Bailey — who was playing in the secondary — stripped the football away from Buzzard and took it 51 yards football 51 yards for a touchdown with 2:56 showing on the clock.
On Sherman’s subsequent offensive possession, Mount View’s Tavious Richardson sacked Hager for a loss of minus-11 right in front of the Tide bench. A scuffle broke out resulting in the ejection of two Knights players and one Sherman player.
The second and third periods were basically a defensive stalemate. The third period saw two changes of possesson on downs and two more on turnovers. At one point, Sherman drove all the way to the Mount View 15-yard line before coughing up the football.
Chris Winnell led rushing for the Tide (6-5), picking up 133 yards on 20 carries — including the 3-yard touchdown run that initiated scoring at 8:58 in the first quarter.
Long scored on a 1-yard keeper with 21 seconds remaining in the opening stanza. The point-after-touchdown kick failed, leaving the game at a 6-6 tie that held up for the better part of the ensuing three quarters.
Colby Buzzard added 98 yards rushing on 16 carries for Sherman.
Long completed 13-of-24 passing attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown for Mount View. Bell led Knights rushers, gaining 90 yards in 11 jaunts.
Mount View was penalized 11 times for minus-135 yards. Sherman was flagged seven times for minus-45 yards.
The Golden Knights (10-1) will play the winner of today’s game between Clay-Battelle and Ritchie County. If CB wins, Mount View will play at home in the second round.
Ridgeview 29
Richlands 28
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands football team’s quest to beat Ridgeview on the third try in two seasons looked as if it would finally come to fruition at Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night. But luck stayed on the Wolfpack’s side in the very end.
Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn hit Brandon Beavers with an 5-yard touchdown pass to the left edge of the end zone as time expired, giving the Wolfpack a 29-28 victory over the Blue Tornado in a VHSL Class 2 first-round playoff matchup.
Beavers’ game-winner was the third time the lead changed sides over the final minute and a half of play.
The Blue Tornado took what they thought was the decisive go-ahead on a 91-yard kickoff return for a score by Sage Webb. But the subsequent 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the door ever-so slightly ajar with a minute remaining to play.
Ridgeview had taken the 23-22 advantage on a 26-yard O’Quinn scoring pass with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Richlands led 22-15 before the Tornado gave up a safety to the Pack when Webb was stopped in the Blues’ end zone with 2:38 remaining in the third period.
The Blues put that lead on with a 24-yard field goal by placekicker Isaiah Bandy with 8:08 remaining in the final period.
Bandy hit five field goals on the night for Richlands. He hit a 27-yard field goal with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, a 38-yarder early in the third, a 36-yard field goal just before the end of the first half and a 24-yard kick for 3 early in the first quarter.
Webb gave Richlands a 72 yard scoring run in the first half.
O’Quinn was also responsible for a 52-yard touchdown pass and a 2-yard scoring sneak for the Wolfpack (8-3), which will advance to face Mountain 7 rival Central-Wise in next week’s second round.
The Blue Tornado wrapped up the 2021 season at 5-5.
Central-Wise 43
Tazewell 14
NORTON, Va. — Tazewell’s Cassius Harris had 11 catches for 106 yards, breaking the VHSL single-season record for receptions as the Bulldogs pulled some redemption out of a 43-14 Class 2 playoff loss at Central-Wise on Friday night.
Coming into the game, Harris was nine catches away from overtaking Patriot’s Nick Matthews’ in the VHSL record book. Matthews had 102 catches in 2014.
Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy completed 20-of-24 passing attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, including a 17-yard TD toss to Harris and a 51-yard scoring strike to Ethan Mills.
Creasy, who finished 14 yards shy of a 3,000-yard passing season, also added a 2-point conversion run. The freshman was picked off three times on the night.
The Warriors (8-3) were led by Dustin Sturgill, who rushed for 134 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 34 yards and 1 yard, also collecting a defensive score when he recovered a Tazewell fumble for a score.
Matthew Boggs rushed for 112 yards for Central, which hosts Ridgeview next week in the second round of the playoffs.
The Warriors also got scoring runs from Tyson Tester and Ethan Mullins, the latter of whom also had a scoring reception from quarterback Braeden Church.
