BLUEFIELD — Say it ain’t so, Jim.
For the high-flying Bluefield Beavers, winners of 15 consecutive games and poised to play Independence for the Class AA, Region 3 co-final, the sudden announcement Thursday before the tip-off that the game and season had been suspended was, in their minds, the only thing that could have prevented yet another victory and a shot at a state title.
In a Friday morning news conference, Gov. Jim Justice also announced that public schools across the state would be closed until further notice. In a decision based upon the safety of players, coaches and fans due to the COVID-19 coronavirus sweeping the nation and world the entire scope of Mountain State sports has been put on hold until at least April 10.
The developing situation has left the team a little dazed and very disappointed.
“I feel that we have been robbed, something has been ripped away. Everything that I have dreamed about since I was 8 years old has been taken from us,” said senior sharpshooter Caden Fuller, who was 4-for-5 in 3-point shooting at Princeton in the sectional final win over Shady Spring. Fuller’s father, Jody, is an assistant coach.
A trip upstate would have been the ninth consecutive season that Coach Buster Large’s Bluefield quintet had earned a berth in the Elite Eight. In addition, the Beavers (21-3) were in position to battle for what could have been a fifth state championship.
Governor Jim Justice, in cooperation with West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) officials, announced that the girls-tournament would be suspended in mid-action while the boys would be halted before its scheduled March 18 start. The move also derailed the PikeView Lady Panther squad, set to play a semifinal Friday match after an opening-round triumph over Fairmont Senior.
“I think the remaining teams should be declared co-champions,” notes Bluefield mentor Buster Large, who already owns a pair of state titles from 2013-14 on the Charleston hardwood. “This (decision) is very unfortunate for the players who have worked so hard for months to have this (tournament) opportunity. I absolutely understand the issue. We have to keep all of our citizens safe and I agree with that thinking. What I hope is there is some way to recognize the efforts of our student-athletes who have put so much effort into this.”
The Beavers have also held in their hearts a special friend, teammate and classmate, a caveat that has been in the minds of every player since last January.
“This season is our ‘drive for five’ and ‘Little Tony’ was supposed to be with us,” says senior Kaulin Parris. The 6-4 standout is one of five returning starters for BHS and Coach Buster Large.
Parris is talking of Tony Webster Jr., late son of veteran assistant Tony Webster Sr., who passed away last year soon after suffering an aneurysm in an after-school conditioning session.
“I thank God, my coaches and teammates. I am so thankful for all of them and I wish we could have finished the drill but God had other plans,” concluded Parris.
Bluefield, ranked second in the AA ranks prior to the contest with Independence, got away to a tentative start in 2019-20, adjusting from a 14-game football season that affected early practice. In a foul-plagued effort at Princeton, a late lost lead at Shady Spring and a disappointing effort at top-rated Chapmanville, Bluefield suffered its three losses.
The Beavers, refocused and firing on all cylinders, have not lost in almost two months and BHS rolled to the Big Atlantic Tournament title while also capturing a tournament crown in nearby Bristol. Following the earlier 73-70 decision at Shady Spring, the Bluefield juggernaut has twice triumphed over the talented Tigers, winning 74-63 at Brushfork and then trouncing Shady 80 – 64 last week in sectional action before a packed house at Princeton.
“That (Shady Spring) game at Princeton was very important,” noted senior power pivot Sean Martin, whose 6-7 frame dominated the paint during the past weeks in the dizzying Beaver pursuit of excellence. “Our team had some great accomplishments this year and defense was the key to our success. Our coaches gave us some good plans and it really worked for us. It’s a shame we can’t go to Charleston and show what we can do now.”
“Honestly, this situation (no tournament) hurts. We wanted to get the ring for our teammate Tony. We wanted to get the ring for him. I am blessed to have built a relationship with my brothers on this team and I will always be grateful for that,” adds Jahiem House, another 6-4 senior whose inside play has been a key part of the BHS success.
Players, coaches, parents, fans and administrators are all coming to terms with the stunning turn of events.
Bluefield assistant principal Justin Gilbert, who taught at BHS and was also a successful high school baseball coach, said, “It (decision) is difficult but we have to be concerned about safety. When the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA canceled the tournament and Final Four that really set the tone for what is happening all around the country.”
Beaver Nation is right now dealing with what is not happening in Bluefield – or Charleston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.