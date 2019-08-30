BLUEFIELD — Every player on the 2019 roster of the Bluefield High football team is playing this season for number five.
Five is the jersey number of Little Tony Webster.
This was going to be the senior season at Bluefield for Webster, who died in January. His teammates are dedicating the season to him and putting in as much work as he would.
“He’d be right here beside us, right here getting ready with us every day so this whole season dedicated to him. Every day we go out to practice, to games, he’s in our mind we just going hard for five,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Jaheim House said.
From the start of practice this season has been for Webster. The players are wanting to achieve everything that Webster had in mind.
“First day of practice we came out and said it’s for Tony, everything that we’re doing right now is for Tony,” senior running back JJ Davis said.
Webster was going to be in the backfield this season with Davis who will be rushing for both of them this season.
He will be honored tonight at the Bluefield versus Graham game with presentations and West Virginia governor Jim Justice will be in attendance.
A different player will wear the number five jersey of Little Tony each game this year. Coach Tony Webster Sr. will choose a player to wear the number.
“Coach Webster will watch practice and on Friday he will pretty much make a call on who he thinks deserves to wear it,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
After this season the plan is to retire the number.
Webster was key in pushing his teammates to improve and continue working when things were not going right, while also being the first one to congratulate them when something good happened.
“The players miss him being around because he would stay on them when things weren’t right and pat them on the back when things were going good,” Simon said.
Webster is always on the mind of the players and coaches but when certain moments happen at practice he is even more missed.
“There’s just times at practice and in the locker room you kind of miss him being around,” Simon said.
Little Tony brought an unparalleled work ethic and the players are using that as motivation to put in more effort themselves to accomplish their goals.
“We know he would of worked hard, he worked harder than anybody but we just got to work hard for him, win it for him,” senior defensive end Sean Martin said.
Graham High starting quarterback Devin Lester was a close friend of Webster Jr. and switched his jersey number from four to five this year to honor his late friend.
Webster was part of the team that lost in the state title game last year and wanted to win it this year. The Beavers are setting that as a goal for this season’s team.
“That would be what he would love to happen for us and he wanted to be a part of that and I sure hope we can try to fulfill that dream,” Simon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.