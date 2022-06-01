PRINCETON — Appalachian League action begins in Mercer County today with the Princeton WhistlePigs opening at home and the Bluefield Ridge Runners opening on the road.
The WhistlePigs, who are managed by Jeff Carter this season will face the Bristol State Liners at Hunnicutt Field. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Tonight’s game is the first of a two-game home stand with the state liners, to be followed by two home games with the Burlington Sock Puppets. Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game is set for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners, who are managed by Aaron Matthews, open at Danville tonight for the first game of a two-game series with the Otterbots. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Ridge Runners will throw open the gates of Bowen Field on Saturday for their home opener versus the Kingsport Axmen. First pitch for Saturday’s game is 6:30 p.m. and the second game of the series on Sunday is set for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Bluefield and Princeton will have their first rivals meeting of the season on Monday, June 6 when the first game of a two-game series at Bowen Field begins at 7 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
