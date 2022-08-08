By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
CNHI Pa. Sports
PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team opened training camp last week as the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion for the first time in program history.
Coach Pat Narduzzi isn’t looking backwards and doesn’t believe Pitt has a target on its back as the defending conference champion.
“There’s no target on our back and we are not really defending any because it’s not going anywhere. It’s there. That trophy is not going to leave that area out there in front of the building,” Narduzzi said on Monday. “If the trophy is here, we are champions, 2021 and it’s over. So we are just starting a new one. And going after that trophy and going after the championship.
“We are going to be on the offensive. We are not going to be the hunted. We are going hunting ourselves.”
In 2021, Pitt averaged 41.4 points per game and were led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall selection in April’s NFL draft, and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison working in Mark Whipple’s offense.
This year, all three are gone. It will now be up to either Kedon Slovis or Nick Patti to take the reins of the offense that is now led by offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.
“It will be a different attack offensively, defensively, and there will be a different attack on special teams,” Narduzzi said. “I think it will be fun to watch, but we are not going to sit back and do the same thing we did last year and think it’s just going to happen again.”
The biggest question is at quarterback, with the competition being between Slovis and Patti.
Narduzzi is hoping one of the two steps up and makes it clear that he’s deserving of being the starter.
“It’s going to come down to what they are doing and really, I want the whole team to know who that guy is,” Narduzzi said. “I always say this: I don’t care what position it is, if I have to make the decision, then we got issues, okay. Everybody should know and when we make that decision, it’s not like everybody is going, ‘Oh, man, I thought it was the other guy.’
“I don’t want controversy. I want everybody to know, that’s the guy. So I’m hoping something comes fast, but we’ll see how it goes. It’s a day-by-day process.”
The coach said the two quarterbacks will rotate in practice and each get reps with the first and second teams.
“We’re in a competition, right? So you grade everything,” Cignetti said. “Which quarterback is going to make the best decisions. You gotta be able to complete the ball. You gotta minimize turnovers. Every period that we’re in, we’re grading it and we’re evaluating it.”
“They’re competing every day. It’s a healthy competition. It’s positive energy. They’re helping each other on and off the field.”
“Nick’s been awesome,” Slovis said. “When I committed, or even before because Coach told him, he sent me a text right away. I met him the first day I was in the building. He’s been awesome. He’s an awesome guy to be around in the room, to be around every day.”
When Slovis was at Southern California in 2021, interim coach Donte Williams decided to rotate Slovis and freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, but left both guys in the dark about those plans until the day before the game.
“Obviously, the quarterback position, only one guy plays. I’ve been in other situations where it’s definitely been awkward, but that’s not really the situation here,” Slovis said.
The offense will also involve Tiquan Underwood, the new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Underwood spent the past two seasons as wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Rutgers. He explained his role in Pitt’s offense and how he works with Cignetti.
“As the offensive coordinator, it’s his system. It’s West Coast, it’s awesome. He’s been so open with me, being a guy coming from a different school, and we just basically put our brains together and he’s allowed me to have input,” Underwood said. “I honestly feel like I have a seat at the table now and I’m very grateful for that.
“At the same time, I’m still looking forward to learning from Coach Cig. He has a lot of wisdom, a lot of experience, and I want to learn from him. We’re going to work together on making this the best offense it can be,” Underwood continued.
For Cignetti, the best offense involves a balanced offensive attack – something the Panthers have lacked for several seasons.
“We would love to be balanced in terms of run-pass,” Cignetti said. “Every game’s a little different based on how the game plays out. Ultimately, we’ll have to see what personnel groupings we play with, whether we’re balanced run-pass or not. Football’s a situational game, we’re very situational driven.”
