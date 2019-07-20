BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Blue Jays and Elizabethton Twins each had 12 hits but the Twins scored ten runs to win 10-7 Saturday night at Bowen Field
The Twins (18-13) scored five runs in the second inning and three runs in the sixth to hold off a comeback from the Jays.
Sam Ryan struggled in his third start of the season allowing six runs in four innings with four strikeouts. Adams Cuevas relieved Ryan and threw three innings with four strikeouts while giving up four runs. Kyle Huckaby was stellar throwing two innings of hitless relief with three strikeouts.
Migule Hiraldo opened the scoring for the Jays in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to score Scotty Bradley.
A bases loaded wild pitch scored Ryan Sloniger in the fifth and Bradley came home on an Eric Rivera single. PK Morris drove in Steward Berroa with a sacrifice fly.
The Jays (14-17) kept chipping away with Sloniger hitting a two-run homer in the sixth and Rivera driving in Bradley with a single in the eighth but could not get the final three runs they needed.
Bradley and Rivera both had their first three-hit games of their professional careers. Sloniger and Berroa each had two hits as the bottom three in the Jays lineup had seven of the 12 hits.
The three-game series against the Appalachian League West Division leaders continues today with first pitch at 5:30 p.m.
Greeneville 9, Princeton 2
PRINCETON — The Greeneville Reds (14-17) made the most out of their ten hits to score nine runs and beat the Princeton Rays (15-16) Saturday night at Hunnicutt Field.
The Reds only left three runners on base and had six hits with runners in scoring position while the Rays were two-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Rays starter Matthew Peguero (3-1) struggled allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 innings with only two strikeouts. Reliever Wikelman Ramirez struck out three in two innings of work but gave up two runs. Bryan Herrera threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief with two strikeouts.
The first run the P-Rays scored was in the first inning as Diego Infante hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season.
Kevin Melendez led the Rays with three hits and scored in the ninth on a double by Nick Schnell. He had two hits in the game.
The Rays were coming off a sweep of the Kingsport Mets due to their pitching and sit third in the East Division.
The second game of the three- game series is today at 5 p.m.
