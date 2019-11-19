Appalachian Christian 51, Pipestem Christian 40: Walker Boyer scored 16 points and Appalachian Christian Academy held off Pipestem Christian Academy 51-40 to spoil the Panthers' season opener at Rural Retreat, Va.
Lucas Corvin scored 15 for ACA and Nick Barton added 11.
Tyler Pack fired up 15 points to pace the Panthers (0-1). Luke Rutherford added 13 points.
Pipestem plays Heritage Christian at Ravenswood on Friday. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
At Appalachian Christian Academy
PIPESTEM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (0-1)
Tyler Pack 15, Luke Rutherford 13, Logan Phillps 5, Nathan Sampson 4, Skyler Humber 3
APPALACHIAN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Walker Boyer 16, Lucas Corvin 15, Nick Barton 11, Nate Barton 6, Lee Turner 3.
Pipestem Academy..........8 15 7 10 — 40
Appalachian Christian....14 14 13 10 — 51
3-point goals: Pipestem 6 (Rutherford 3, Pack 2, Humber), Appalachian Christan 8 (N. Barton 3, A. Barton 2, Corvin 2, Turner).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.