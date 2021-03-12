LEBANON, Va. — The defending Southwest District volleyball champions kept pace in the abbreviated 2021 spring season and the Richlands girls are still looking for their first victory. Lebanon rolled to a 25-19, 25-8, 25-7 triumph over the Blues at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Thursday.
With powerhouses like Marion, Virginia High, and Lebanon it’s hard for a rebuilding club like Richlands (0-4, 0-2) to get their footing, especially with a limited preseason.
“I feel we’re making progress,” first-year coach Leianna Stafflinger said. “We’re going to hit the gym tomorrow during practice and really work on the things we struggled with tonight and get it fixed for our next match. We have to solidify our lineup and rotations, we haven’t had a lot of practice before the games started. We have to work as a team to get the right mindset before we get on the court.”
The first set was extremely competitive. Richlands took their first lead at 2-1 and held it a long time. The Pioneers tied it for the eighth time at 16-all, then Julianna Stanley had a spike in the middle to give them the lead. Alexis Horne served two consecutive aces and Lebanon (4-1, 3-1) gained the momentum. The Blues could get no closer than 21-19, then Cadyn Burke pounded a free ball. Maggie Lampkin then served three straight points, aided by kills by Burke and Morgan Varney as Lebanon took set one.
“This feels great,” stated Burke. “Richlands is always a big competitor for us in all sports. It’s nice to pull it out after the slow start in the first set. We were a little down on ourselves, but we were able to come back and show how we can play. I’m really proud of all the girls.”
Lampkin who was a terror on the service line, started the second set with nine service points, with two aces. The Blue Tornado could never recover.
Set three was tied at one and Burke had a block to give the Pioneers a 2-1 lead. They never trailed again, as they dominated from the service line to get the sweep.
Lebanon finished with 15 aces, paced by Lampkin with seven and Stanley with four. The Blues were the opposite totaling seven errors on the line.
“We capitalized on a lot of Richland’s mistakes, we got through that brutal first set and came out on top,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “We started playing better the second and started getting the momentum. We played so much better defensively and moving on the floor, we got some kills, served the ball well.
“We knew this would be a tough game for us, the girls were ready, they wanted it.”
Lebanon’s balanced offense at the net has posed problems for all their opponents and the varied attack paid dividends against the Blues. Burke was outstanding with 12 kills and three blocks, but Horne (seven kills) and Varney (four kills) also stood out. Mally Jessee, Stanley, and Lily Gray added three kills each.
“Burke played great at the net,” Price said. “She got some kills, got some blocks, played smart, and covered well. She did all the little things. We had a lot of kids step up and play well for us. This is just a good win.”
Jaiden Elkins led the Blues with three kills. Gillian Guerriero totaled four service points and Chloe Perkins delivered an ace.
Lebanon, Virginia High, and Marion each have one district loss atop the SWD volleyball standings.
Richlands plays at Virginia High on Monday and Lebanon travels to Marion on Tuesday.
