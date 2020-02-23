GARDNER — Karen Miller has a lot to be thankful for.
The head coach of the girls basketball program at PikeView High School is in her last semester before retiring after a 33-year teaching career, and she’s looking back with fond memories of friendships and life experiences.
“It’s been a pleasure, and an honor, to coach,” Miller said. “I consider all the girls, family. To step away now, I’ll look back later and I’ll always think about all the assistant coaches I’ve worked with, and all the players. It’s a blessing.”
She has sent hundreds of girls onto the playing floor in her 33 years as a teacher in Mercer County Schools. A bunch returned on Feb. 10 for a pre-retirement ceremony prior to the Panthers’ game with Bluefield.
It was quite a surprise, Miller said. The PikeView administration and assistant basketball coach David Coburn, who organized it, had kept it a secret.
Miller was pitching in where needed, running the scoreboard for the junior varsity game until the fourth quarter, when she walked over to her varsity team’s dressing room for their pregame ritual.
But she noticed something different on that Monday evening.
“I saw so many (former players) and I didn’t know why they were there!” she said.
Her pride in her alumni goes well beyond graduation day.
“It makes me feel good, as a coach, that they are excellent citizens, and that they have good jobs,” Miller said. “I see some of them on Facebook and everything. Some of them will invite me to their weddings, to their baby showers.
“That makes me feel good, that they want to invite me to some special events that they’re having.”
Miller is a pioneer. She was, if not the first, among the first African-American women to be hired in Mercer County as a head basketball coach in the post-racial segregation era.
She is thankful to her parents for helping her realize her career dream over the years since she was a small child in the community of Coopers, near Bramwell.
“My mom and my dad, they were so supportive of me as a basketball player, and a coach, and an educator,” Miller said, adding that her mother was an elementary school teacher for 32 years, at Bluestone School and at Bramwell.
“I’d loved basketball from the time I was able to start dribbling,” Miller said. Bramwell High School did not have an interscholastic girls basketball team when she first enrolled, so she said she tried to see if she could play on the boys’ squad.
“That just didn’t happen,” she said.
The girls basketball program at Bramwell High began in the 1975-76 academic year, when she was a junior, she said. She played for two seasons, back when the season ended in December.
Miller said, “I love basketball so much, I would, in the evenings, after I’d get my schoolwork done, I would go where there was a goal and shoot, and just try to get better.”
That led to a four-year career as point guard on the women’s basketball team at Bluefield State College, even though she is about 4 feet 10 inches tall.
“My first two years, I didn’t start, but I probably played just as much as (some of the starters),” she said. “Being a freshman, if you can get out there and you can play … I was able to play quite a bit. Then my last two years, I started.”
“As a point guard, what I wanted to do is to just try to get the ball where it needs to go. If I needed to shoot, I would, but whatever we needed to do, that’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to be like the quarterback (in) football.”
“When you’re a point guard, you have to know everything.”
She has told her recent PikeView teams “that at one time, in a college game, I boxed out a 6-1 (or) 6-2 girl for a rebound. They don’t believe me. Actually, it was during the time that Georgia Kelley was coaching at Concord. She just thought it was comical, for a 4-foot-9, 4-foot-10 girl to do that.”
Once she graduated with her teaching degree in physical education and social studies, Miller did not find success overnight.
She coached a boys little league team in Bramwell, and several of those first-year players were on the Millionaires team a few years later that won a state Class A championship.
She was a substitute teacher in Mercer County for five years, then was employed full-time as a traveling, or “itinerant,” teacher of “Adaptive PE,” she said.
In 1984, she served as head girls basketball coach at Bluefield High School for a year. When PikeView High opened in 1994, she was hired there as an assistant coach for Ron Burton, who passed away earlier this month.
Miller said working with Burton was “awesome. He was a great coach. He would sit down and talk to you. Whatever I wanted to do, I could do. He was just a great person, a great coach to work with. I was just honored to be one of the assistants.”
PikeView was consolidated from four small high schools — Athens, Matoaka, Oakvale and Spanishburg. Athens, under Burton, had won a Class A championship shortly before consolidation.
“I was just thrilled,” Miller said of the talent pool that enrolled at the new school in Gardner. “There was so much talent, from all the four schools. To be around all that was just unreal. The first two years, we went upstate, and lost the first game, both years.”
After those two seasons, Miller began her long tenure as PikeView’s head coach. Sectional titles, regional appearances and two trips to the state tournament in Charleston followed.
She said, “I’ve had a number of assistant coaches. You have to work together, as a team, as well as the basketball girls. I’ve enjoyed working with all of the assistant coaches that I’ve had. It’s just been a thrill.”
Talking briefly about coaching philosophy, Miller said, “They’ve got to work as a team. They’ve got to work together. And you know, I think, by playing a sport, that will help you later on in life, with your job and even at home, to learn to work together.”
“You’ll have some times when things don’t work well, but you still have to keep going and try to fix that!”
Miller said that she has a lot planned for her retirement. She “definitely” will continue to officiate at high school football games, she said, and maybe some basketball games below the varsity level. She works with “a lot of organizations,” she said, and plans to take part in “a lot of church activities.”
“So I will still be busy, and I’ll still come and support PikeView — all the teams,” she said. “That’s just me.”
As with most careers, Miller said, “I had some up and downs, you know. It’s how you get through it, and everything. But it’s truly a blessing, and I just thank God that I had the opportunity to coach here and to be a part of the school.”
