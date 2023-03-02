GARDNER — Ella Pinkney is a diminutive sophomore for the Minutemaids of Lewis County High School. But next week’s state tournament teams should take note.
She plays big.
Pinkney scored 26 points and pestered the PikeView Panthers all night as the Minutemaids earned a 54-50 win on Wednesday in the girls Class AAA Region 3 co-final on the Panthers’ home court in Gardner.
PikeView (13-10) was shooting for a second straight trip to the state tournament, but 31 turnovers did them in against a solid squad from far-off Lewis County (19-6). The game included seven lead changes and 12 ties.
The Panthers used an 11-3 spurt, with scoring from four players, to turn a one-point lead into a 28-19 advantage in the middle of the first half. The Minutemaids finished off the half with an 11-2 run of their own and the teams were tied 30-30 at the break.
“Our game plan was to handle their full-court pressure,” said PikeView head coach Tracy Raban. “I feel like we did, in the first half. We ran our offense, we spread the floor out, we got baskets, we got layups.”
“We took the lead, they called time out (and) we totally went away from executing (the game plan).”
By halftime PikeView had 16 turnovers, giving up the ball on their last six possessions of the second quarter.
“We knew we had to turn them over,” said Lewis County head coach Joe Nichols. “They’re so big and tall, and we’re not. … We knew we had to get after them, and get them in traps, and rotate and try to turn them over and get out in transition.”
“And we did a pretty good job of it.”
Neither team led by more than four points in a nail-biter of a second half. The last tie came when PikeView’s Brooke Craft drove to the hoop with 49 seconds remaining to knot the score 49-49. But the Panthers could not retake the lead.
As the Minutemaids clung to a 52-50 margin with 5.5 seconds to go, Pinkney stole the ball and was fouled. She sank both free throws for the final margin — then stole the ball again to seal her team’s trip to Charleston.
“I knew she was a great player,” Raban said. “We let her get too deep (on offense), and when you’ve got somebody like that too deep, it’s too late. We never adjusted to it, all night.”
“Ella Pinkney is a player,” Nichols said. “We ask her to do everything, and she responds and she does it. She just does. and she’s a sophomore. She shows such maturity for her age.”
Craft hit PikeView’s only two 3-point goals and led her squad in scoring with 16 and in rebounds with 13. Riley Meadows tossed in 12 points.
As sectional champions, the Panthers got to host the encounter, and a large pro-PikeView crowd turned up their volume to a thundering pitch. Lewis County countered with a sizable blue-clad cheering section.
PikeView guard Cat Farmer said her home crowd “definitely gave us a huge boost. They’re always supporting us.”
Nichols said, “This place is so hard to play (in), and they’re so well-coached. Tracy does such a great job, and I knew it was going to be a fight.”
“The girls just fought hard. They fought hard, all season. … They just kept responding. They just don’t give up.”
Raban chalked up the loss to her team being “lackadaisical with the ball. … I think we just got lazy with the ball, and didn’t execute.”
“In a situation like this, when you’re playing a team like that, you’ve got to be able to execute down the stretch.”
“I told our girls the last two days that the big thing was going to be able to make in-game adjustments. … When you can’t execute those adjustments, then you’re not going to win at this level.”
Raban said, “Playing in front of a crowd like this, you can’t ask for a better atmosphere. Unfortunately, we’re on the wrong side of it tonight.”
Looking forward to next season, she said, “We have everybody back. That’s a rare situation.”
But in the locker room, she left a clear expectation that her team must not be satisfied with sectional wins rather than a state tournament berth. She said she told her team, “If you want to get past that next step, then we’ll start tomorrow.”
“I kind of left the ball in their court,” she said. “We’ll see who wants to work, and who wants to get better, and who’ll show up in November.”
Farmer said, “We’re going to be working non-stop, 24-7. We’re going to go back to states next year. We’re going to make some noise.”
Lewis Co. 54, PikeView 50
At Gardner
LEWIS COUNTY (19-6)
Payton Goodwin 1 3-4 5, Hope Dever 1 0-0 3, Ella Pinkney 11 4-5 26, Lillie Cayton 0 1-4 1, Elleonna Stump 3 0-2 6, Bryn Hunt 4 1-2 11. Totals 20 9-17 54.
PIKEVIEW (13-10)
Hannah Harden 4 0-0 8, Brooke Craft 9 2-2 16, Cat Farmer 3 2-2 8, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 0 1-2 1, Jocelyn Hall 3 1-2 7, Riley Meadows 4 4-8 12. Totals 23 10-16 50.
Lewis Co. ……… 16 14 11 11 — 54
PikeView ………. 19 11 9 13 — 50
3-point goals: LC 3 (Hunt 2, Dever 1); PV 2 (Craft 2). Total fouls: LC 14, PV 16. Fouled out: none.
