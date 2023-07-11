GARDNER — PikeView varsity head baseball coach Josh Wyatt and the Panthers are certainly going to miss ace pitcher Nathan Riffe.
However, if they want to check up on how he’s doing at the next level, they won’t have to travel very far.
PikeView’s talented pitcher and multi-position player set his college course officially on Monday evening, signing with the Concord University baseball program in a special signing ceremony at PikeView High School.
Riffe, a top-notch athlete who was a standout varsity player at PikeView in football and basketball as well as in baseball, should thrive at the Division II college level, where stud high school pitchers often back the bullpen as everyday players — and vice versa.
Whether on the mound, in the field or in the batter’s box, Riffe was a major contributor to PikeView’s 2023 sectional championship season.
In Class AA Coalfield Conference balloting, PikeView’s Nathan Riffe was in a three-way tie with Shady Spring’s Cam Manns and Jake Meadows for top vote-getter. He was a Class AA all- state second team selection at pitcher.
