ATHENS — Concord University head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach Mike Cox has released the signing of PikeView High School’s Cole Christian to the class of 2020.
Though Christian’s senior track season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was an all-state performer his junior season as he finished sixth in the Class AA long jump in the spring of 2018 as he had a mark of just over 20 feet at the West Virginia High School State Track & Field Meet.
Overall, Christian made the state meet in three events as he qualified for the 110-meter hurdles and 4x100-meter shuttle hurdles in addition to the long jump.
Christian’s best hurdle time is 16.68 seconds which he set near the end of his junior season. Meanwhile, his jump of 20-feet-1.5 inches at the State Meet in 2018 was a personal best—and the first time he had hit a jump of at least 20 feet in his career.
