GLEN DANIEL — The PikeView High wrestling team won three team duels Saturday to place fifth in the Raider Rumble Saturday at Liberty Raleigh High School.
The Panthers took down Logan 60-18, Chapmanville 36-24 and the host wrestlers 48-36. PikeView lost to Oak Hill 43-24 and Shady Spring 48-24.
Senior Ronald Helsel was the lone Panther to win all five of his matches going undefeated in the 220-pound category.
Jason Kinser, Logan Hylton, Hezekiah Weatherly and Caden Hicks each won four of their five matches in their weight classes.
The two other Panthers to finish with three wins senior Chase Conner and junior Nick Holbert.
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cade Looney scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and the Golden Wave opened the season with a 57-53 win at Pike Central on Saturday night.
Looney had two blocks and three steals for Grundy. Corey Keene had 15 points and 11 rebounds, rejecting three shots. Jake McCoty had 14 points, four assists and four steals and Oscar Oygard distributed five assists.
GRUNDY (57)
Looney 25, Keene 15, McCoy 14, Oygard 0, Meadows 0, Cole 3, Thacker 0, Cooper 0.
PIKE CENTRAL (53)
Tyler Owens 14, Kaycee Adkins 12, Pallata 8, Wood 6, Young 9. Layne 2, Iricks 2.
Grundy......................8 17 14 18 — 57
Pike Central............ 16 178 12 — 53
3-point goals: Grundy 3 (McCoy 2, Cole), Pike Central 3 (Adkins 2, Pallata).
LATE MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenwood 46, Southside 9: Addisyn Sarver and Autumn Green scored 12 points apiece as Glenwood won its first game of the season. Glenwood (1-1) plays Peterstown at home on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.