COAL CITY — After a 1-9 record in 2019, PikeView High School football head coach Jason Spears made radical changes to his team’s offensive formations.
Given all the other changes afoot in 2020, at least one thing hasn’t changed at PikeView since the school opened.
Independence and PikeView play for the 27th consecutive season Friday night in Coal City. The Patriots lead the all-time series 20-6.
The Panthers will look much different from last year when they suffered a 42-7 loss to the Patriots at Gardner. They’ve they have switched to an option offense.
They were one of the few local teams that were able to get a scrimmage in and it occurred Monday at Princeton High School against Montcalm.
“With us we’re running pretty much a new offense. We wanted to see how it ran against an opponent before the season started,” Spears said.
Quarterback Tyler Meadows was able to get his first snaps against an opposition in the scrimmage. Spears was happy with what he took away from it, including making adjustments in the line.
The Panthers were able to take the film from that scrimmage to help isolate the areas they needed to focus on ahead of the game against the Patriots.
“We really took advantage of that scrimmage, was able to record it and try to fix some things that needed to be fixed,” Spears said.
Meadows will have a backfield full of players to pitch the ball to when the keeper is not there for him, including speedster Dylan Blake, Austin Shrewsbury and Alex Truman.
When the Panthers decide to pass, Meadows will have plenty of options among them, including Timi Blankenship, Nic Holbert and Peyton Greer.
“We have probably four or five running backs that we’ll use, we got four or five receivers that we’ll use and we can do something different with every single one of them,” Spears said.
The centerpiece of the Independence team is running back Atticus Goodson, who was named to the Class AA All-State second team last season after rushing for 1,767 yards.
Goodson is priority number one for PikeView on defense, as he is the engine of the offense that will be playing its first game on the new synthetic turf at George D. Covey Field.
“The big thing is stop the running back Atticus Goodson. The kid is tough, runs hard,” Spears said. “We gotta make sure try to slow him down and keep him from getting so many yards.”
The Patriots are not just a one-man show. Senior Isaiah Duncan or junior Logan Phalin are vying to start at quarterback. There are other players who can make an impact in the skill positions.
“Their quarterback has a really good arm, he’s got some speed also and if our goal is just to key on Atticus somebody else will beat us,” Spears said. “We got to make sure we stop Atticus but we also got to stop all the others on the offensive side.”
The lone win over Independence in the last six years for PikeView was in 2018, where a low-scoring affair ended 9-6.
Spears was happy with how the defense performed in the scrimmage. He has focused on making sure every one of the players on his 20-man roster is ready to play most of the snaps every night.
“Our defensive scheme is really good this year. Coach (Josh) Blankenship has done a great job as defensive coordinator but we all have to be in shape, because a lot of our players play on both sides of the ball and pretty much won’t get a huge break,” Spears said.
