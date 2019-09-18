PRINCETON — In a defensive battle between PikeView and Princeton the Panthers came through in the clutch to emerge victorious.
PikeView (4-4) had an array of players come through on the offensive and defensive sides to beat Princeton 25-23, 25-14 Tuesday night.
“They’re a good team, they keep the ball alive, they work hard and if you don’t work just as hard as they do you see what happens,” PikeView head coach Steve Compton said.
The match featured a number of rallies that saw both teams diving for the ball and just getting the ball over the net but not being able to run their offensive system often.
Leading the defense and offense for the Panthers was Hope Craft who had five kills against the Tigers.
“She did a tremendous job, she was all over the place. If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think we would have won this,” Compton said.
Craft was one of three players with five kills for PikeView. Laken McKinney and Olivia Boggess each had five.
Having a number of players who the team can turn to for kills is a benefit for Compton that he did not have last year and gives setter Anyah Brown a number of players to target with her 11 assists.
“Last year we struggled with that but this year it seems that everybody’s playing, they’re working hard in the gym so they’re wanting to do well,” Compton said.
The two teams met in the first match of the season for Princeton (2-4) and it ended with the same result.
Princeton head coach Ronald Moreland easily picked out some of the reason the team struggled even in a first set they lost by two points.
“For whatever reason we weren’t completely focused, even in the first set, let alone the second. There seemed to be some sort of distractions, got to help them learn to be able to focus in spite of those distractions,” Moreland said,
Moreland was hoping to split the match, but the team was unable to hit enough kills against the Panther defense.
“I was hoping to be able to split tonight, but it is what it is and just more things we’ve got to work on and we’ll get there,” Moreland said.
The first set was a back and forth affair that saw the PikeView lead grow to seven with back-to-back kills from McKinney before Princeton cut the lead to three with the service game.
Down 23-22 the Panthers rallied off the final three points of the set including a kill each from Craft and Boggess.
When the Panthers needed a point, they turned to Boggess who had four aces in addition to her kills.
“When the game gets tight and we need somebody, it’s always her,” Compton said.
The second set had a tie at 12 points before the Panthers rallied off 13 of the next 15 points to win including three straight aces to conclude the match.
Having the tall McKinney on the court causes problems for opponents on offense and defense.
“If you don’t play for her, your kind of like hurt yourself,” Compton said.
Leading the charge for the Tigers was Bryce Winfrey who was aggressive all night picking up four kills and kept rallies going with her digs on the defensive side.
“It was good to see her be aggressive, I like when my players are aggressive, good things happen and she’s been consistent,” Moreland said. “I thought she had a pretty complete game.”
Karmellia Perkins chipped in three aces for the Tigers and Samantha Ellison had three kills.
Both teams played Greenbrier East earlier in the evening losing 2-0. The Tigers fell 25-9, 25-14 while the Panthers lost 25-19, 25-12.
PikeView saw McKinney have six blocks in that game and four from Boggess as well as four kills.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.