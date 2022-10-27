GARDNER — The PikeView Panthers are certainly underdogs in this evening’s soccer regionals, but that doesn’t mean they’ve conceded anything to powerful Charleston Catholic High School.
PikeView head coach Jimmy Patton said on Tuesday evening that his players “just take each challenge head-on for that day. They don’t usually look ahead.”
“It’s not like they expect to go win the state championship. They just say, we’re going to play today, and if we win today, then we’ll play tomorrow.”
The Panthers (12-3-4) take on the undefeated Irish (19-0-2) in a Class AA/A regional championship this evening at Pocahontas County High School in faraway Dunmore. The winner goes to the state tournament that starts on Nov. 4 in Beckley.
PikeView has come a long way since a roster that included eight freshmen and eight sophomores convened in August in Gardner.
Patton said, “They’ve grown so much. At the start of the year, sometimes we wondered if they could make contact with the ball … . But just the learning curve that they’ve been on is amazing. They’ve been a real good group to work with. I’m incredibly impressed with them.”
“We’ll show them something after a game, and by the next game, it’s like they’ve been doing it all year long. They take to teaching.”
“Almost every single one of them has sacrificed. They’ve played different positions, or they’ve played a different way than they’re used to playing. It’s a big jump from middle school to high school,” he said. “They took right to it. They all give incredible effort.”
“The players that are on the attack – it’s not glamorous to get back and do the dirty work on defense, but they all come back and they’re a big part of our defensive success.”
“It’s all effort, and sacrifice for the team. For example, if you’re a striker, it’s easy to just sit in the middle and wait for the ball and take your shots. But these guys, they’ve learned to make diverting runs, where they’re really not the object of getting the ball, but they clear (the way) for somebody else.
“Our defenders play hard, and they push up when necessary to help the attack.”
That was evident last week in PikeView’s 2-0 sectional win over a solid and athletic Shady Spring squad. It was almost as though the black-and-red-clad Panthers had 10 players on defense and, moments later, 10 players at the other end looking to score.
“I know they care about what they do individually, but it’s all secondary to us getting what we want,” Patton said. “They’ve all come together.”
Patton said that at the start of the season, his smattering of veteran players “didn’t expect much.”
The coach added, “Even before the sectional championship game, they said we never thought we’d be here. There’s no pressure.”
The Panthers have given up just 19 goals this season. Goalkeeper Drew Damewood has, match after match, earned a reputation for his reflexes and range between the pipes.
“He’s the best,” Patton said, while noting that the defense in front of him absorbs more than 90 percent of the forays sent up the field by opponents.
Jonathan Mitchell has flourished since moving to a center-mid position. Patton said, “His production has actually increased since that point. If you watch the game, he’s not just camped in the goal, he’s back here working on defense. He does a lot of work.”
“We have a lot of players who contribute to our attack; they just contribute in different ways.”
Matt Murphy, the other center-mid, is a case in point. Patton said, “He leads our team in assists by a wide margin. For us, we always say (assists are) more important (than goals), because if you get an assist, somebody’s scoring.”
Outside midfielder Nate Cook “draws a lot of attention,” the coach said. “I think he’s gained a reputation of being a little bit dangerous. … I think he’s second on our team in goals scored.
“With him, here in these sectional playoffs, he was literally running dead sprints for 20 minutes — up the field on the attack, and then coming back to mark.”
Charleston Catholic, the defending champs, blasted Webster County 8-0 in last week’s sectional championship game. Their scoring numbers are astronomical. Sully Groom leads the team with 38 goals and 24 assists, while Kelan Swan has 20 goals and 26 assists. Michael Lao has 15 goals.
“It’s a tall task,” Patton said about facing the Irish. “Last week, they were No. 39 in the nation, across all classes.
“We’ve played them in each of the last two years in the regionals, and we just haven’t had any luck against them. I mean, they’re really good.”
“We didn’t expect to be this far at the start of the year,” Patton said.
“We’ve come a long way. We’ve worked hard. It’s the biggest mountain we had to climb, so we just have to approach it the way we’ve approached everything else this year: Work harder. More effort. Play the right way.”
His mantra now?
“Do the best we can. There’s no pressure.”
