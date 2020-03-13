CHARLESTON — A win away from the state championship game, pause has been pressed on the PikeView High girls basketball season.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday afternoon during a press conference that the high school girls basketball state tournament would be suspended indefinitely after the game that was being played at that time finished.
The Lady Panthers were making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2013 and fifth since the school’s opening.
PikeView was scheduled to play Winfield at 9:30 a.m. today in the Class AA semifinals but returned home after the announcement.
Wednesday the Panthers beat defending state champion Fairmont Senior 59-55 behind double-doubles from Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey. McKinney had 25 points and 18 rebounds while Bailey scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
It was only the second win at the state tournament for the PikeView girls basketball program in the school’s history. The team has not advanced advanced to the state finals ever and only once before been to the semifinals.
This year is the final season for PikeView head coach Karen Miller who has spent 24 years at the helm after being the assistant for the first two years after the school opened.
The five seniors for PikeView came up one game short of making the state tournament in each of their first three years before winning their region co-final game in front of a packed home court.
Justice is also the head coach of the Greenbrier East girls basketball team which was scheduled to play Thursday night in the state quarterfinals.
The announcement of the decision to suspend the tournament came at the break between the third and fourth quarters of the Parkersburg Catholic game in the Class A state quarterfinals against Tucker County.
West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan said that the teams are allowed to practice during the suspension of the tournament.
If the tournament is ultimately canceled, there will be no state champions crowned.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
