GARDNER — The PikeView boys soccer team performed just the way you want to start the final week of the regular season on Tuesday.
The Panthers put three goals on the board in each half, and defended superbly to craft a 6-0 victory over the outmanned Shady Spring Tigers on a chilly night in Gardner.
Gage Damewood, one of four seniors who scored for PikeView (9-3), started the spree in the seventh minute with a powerful strike into the top of the net.
Less than four minutes later, fellow senior Ryan Pennington fought through traffic for a score, and sophomore Aiden Pritchett made it 3-0 before the first half had reached its midway point.
“It’s always important for us to get of to a fast start,” Damewood said. “It keeps the energy up for the whole game.”
Shady Spring (2-7-3), playing without any bench players available, came alive on defense in the remainder of the half, after PikeView had played practically the whole first 20 minutes in Tiger territory.
PikeView first-year head coach Lance Pritchett said, “With no subs, (Shady Spring) kind of got tired a little bit, but they played a really good game for not having any subs. I think two or three of their starters were out tonight.”
Four minutes into the second half, Kaleb Dunn worked his way across the goal with the ball and poked it just inside of the left post for a 4-0 lead.
Another PikeView senior, Kobey Taylor-Williams, polished off the victory with a pair of goals, the first one a laser shot from about 25 yards away and the other from close in with 25:20 left on the scoreboard clock.
The Panthers defense, aided by plenty of flow from the midfielders and wing men, kept the shutout intact from there.
“This is a week or so from the playoffs,” Lance Pritchett said, “and we are going to use every game as a practice game for the playoffs right now.”
Noting that his seniors scored four of Tuesday’s goals, the coach said his senior class has “worked real hard. They have created a lot of chances for a lot of players to score.”
The Panthers are scheduled to play at James Monroe today, and to wrap up the regular season on Saturday at East River Soccer Complex with a makeup game against another possible sectional foe, the Bluefield Beavers.
Damewood, after a reference to the scheduling difficulties due to the pandemic, said, “I’m glad we’re still out there.”
Girls game
Shady Spring 4, PikeView 1: Emily Stevens, in her final regular-season soccer match for Shady Spring, netted all four goals to the lead the Tigers (6-6) past the Panthers (1-8) to begin the evening.
Stevens’ first two goals came in a three-minute span late in the first half. Early in the second half, she scored a pair of nearly-identical shots from about 25 yards out, less than a minute apart.
“She’s really good,” said Shady Spring head coach Joey Beckett about her team’s leading scorer. “Once she got on, she really started hitting her shots.”
Beckett said his squad was short a couple of starters on Tuesday, “but Kellie Adkins has just come back. … She really helped us in the back. She’s a good player.”
He added, “We hadn’t played for almost three weeks, so we really needed to get back on the field and knock some rust off … and I thought the girls did real well.”
About 90 percent of the match was played in PikeView’s end of the field until the waning minutes, when both sides were substituting freely.
PikeView avoided the shutout when multi-sport standout Hannah Perdue kept plugging away at the ball in front of the Tigers’ goal and sliced the ball into the net with 4:08 remaining.
Panthers head coach Richard Mann said Perdue, a junior, is playing “her first year of soccer — ever. … Bringing Hannah on has really helped a lot, because she plays point guard in basketball, and that’s what I’ve got her doing here (in soccer). And she’s coming along really well.”
Mann also praised the play of freshman middle back Kasey Johnson, saying she played “a phenomenal game.”
He said his team is “getting better. Last time we played (Shady Spring), it was 8-1.”
The PikeView girls host Point Pleasant on Thursday and take on Bluefield at 11 a.m. Saturday at East River.
