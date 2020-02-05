GARDNER — Laken McKinney scored 21 points and corralled 16 rebounds to lead the PikeView High School girls basketball team to a 76-49 win over visiting James Monroe at PikeView on Tuesday night.
McKinney had two blocks for the Lady Panthers (11-8) who took command of the game near the start of the third quarter.
Makenzee Shrewsbury scored 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds with five assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Shiloh Bailey had 14 points, 11 rebounds a steal and an assist. Hope Craft had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Hannah Perdue had six points. And Olivia Boggess had seven rebounds and five assists.
Morgan Boroski led the Mavericks with 17 points. Alydia Thomas added eight points and Megan Boroski added eight.
PikeView plays Bluefield at home on Monday in a Mercer County rivals clash.
Greenbrier East 69, Princeton 49: The Tigers stayed in the game for 28 minutes until the Spartans turned up the full court pressure midway through the third quarter and the home team didn’t handle it quite as well as it did in the first half.
“That was a big confidence booster for us. Our girls showed they could play with just about anybody,” said head coach Tracy Raban.
Haley McClure scored 26 points to pace Greenbrier East. Amaya Damon added 11 points for the Lady Spartans, who are coached by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
Taylor Scott scored 21 points to pace Princeton (10-10). Sadie Boggess added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Princeton returns to action next Tuesday against James Monroe at home. Tip off is 7 p.m.
Twin Valley 46, Council 34: Haylee Moore scored 15 points and Kamryn Vance scored 14 and the Lady Panthers defeated the Cobras to sweep the series.
Brooke Tiller scored 12 for Council.
Boys Games
Pipestem Christian 56, Mount Hope 48: Luke Rutherford poured in 23 points to lead the Panthers in a non-conference win over the Warriors at Pipestem.
Nathan Sampson had 10 points for Pipestem. James Stalnaker added eight and Logan Phillips had eight points and 17 rebounds.
J. Farmer had 17 points to pace Mount Hope.
Pipestem plays at home against Mountain View Christian Academy Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Twin Valley 64, Council 38: Wade Cantrell and Chance Keen scored 13 points apiece to lead the Panthers past the Cobras.
Caleb Hess scored 12 points to lead Council.
