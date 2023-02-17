GARDNER — A pair of PikeView High School siblings are competing in the WVSSAC state swim meet this week.
Griffin Biggs, a senior, and sophomore sister Ella Biggs both qualified for the state in last week’s regionals.
“They both qualified last year also,” said PikeView first year head swiim coach Kennedy Smith. “Griffin has gone [to the state meet] all four of his years in high school.”
Griffin qualified to compete in the 50 and 100 freestyle races in the WVSSAC state swim meet, which will be held at Mylan Park in Morgantown. At the recent Region III Championships he got third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50.
Ella, a sophomore took fourth in the 100 breaststroke, qualifying to compete at the state in that event.
The Panthers fielded a team of 11 boys and girls swimmers for this year’s team, a healthy turnout in spite of the fact that PikeView holds practices at the Bluefield State University pool.
“The commuting is definitely one of the bigger problems we face at the beginning of the season. Most of the time people get a little intimidated when they hear that it’s at Bluefied. But the team is really good about car-pooling and splitting up who is going to drive on which day,” said Smith, who is an alumna of the Panthers swim team.
“If you’re not scared away by the initial drive, it normally works out pretty good,” she said.
