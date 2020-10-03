GARDNER — Controlling the tempo was one thing. Trying to control the Tigers turned out to be something else.
The Princeton Tigers clawed out of a 6-0 hole in quick fashion at PikeView High on Friday night, and rolled to a 58-14 road victory by averaging 11 yards per play against the Panthers (1-4) in the first football game between the county neighbors in 15 years.
Princeton (2-2) arrived in Gardner with roughly double the number of players as PikeView, and a bunch of them got to play before the final whistle blew on a chilly night with a near-full moon overhead.
The Panthers came in determined to dominate the clock with a run-oriented attack. It was a 29-yard pass play from Tyler Meadows to Dylan Blake, however, that set up Meadows’ 1-yard sneak for the game’s first score.
That touchdown drive covered 68 yards and took 6:20 off the first-quarter clock. But the Tigers scored the next 52 points to control the game with their deep and talented roster.
On the next offensive snap after PikeView’s score, Amir Powell dashed 54 yards through the Panthers defense to pay dirt, to begin the Princeton onslaught. He added a 1-yard scoring run, and a two-point conversion, before the first quarter was over.
Powell finished the contest with three touchdowns and 138 rushing yards, going over 500 for the season, and adding 46 on pass receptions.
The visitors added to their point total in the second stanza via defense and special teams. Senior co-captain Elijah Padgett scooped up a PikeView fumble and rambled 75 yards to the goal line. The next score was a safety when Reece Burton smacked a punt attempt out of the Panthers’ end zone.
Powell’s 66-yard touchdown run two plays later produced a 30-6 Princeton lead at halftime.
Brodie Rice, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, got a chance to shine in the second half and responded with two rushing touchdowns. He had 43 yards on just three carries.
Blake had a 23-yard punt return in the final minute of the third quarter to set up the Panthers’ last touchdown, which he tallied on a relentless 11-yard run. The clock ran continuously for most of the fourth quarter.
Blake and Tyler Meadows led the PikeView rushing effort with 53 and 41 yards respectively.
The Tigers wound up with 375 yards of offense on 34 plays, while PikeView had 211 yards on 57 attempts from scrimmage.
Princeton is scheduled to make a long trip to play next weekend at John Marshall High School. PikeView will take on another powerhouse Mercer County neighbor, playing the Bluefield Beavers.
At Ben Dissibio Sports Complex
Princeton………….16 14 22 6 — 58
PikeView…………...6 0 0 8 — 14
First Quarter
PV — Tyler Meadows 1 run (run failed), 5:40
PSHS — Amir Powell 54 run (Josiah Honaker pass from Grant Cochran), 5:23
PSHS — Powell 1 run (Powell run), 1:24
Second Quarter
PSHS — Elijah Padgett 75 fumble return (pass failed), 9:02
PSHS — Safety, Reece Burton blocked punt attempt out of end zone, 2:30
Third Quarter
PSHS — Powell 6 pass from Cochran (Powell run), 10:56
PSHS — Brodee Rice 4 run (Ta Vahjay Smith run), 7:08
PSHS — Rice 27 run (run failed), 5:53
Fourth Quarter
PV — Dylan Blake 11 run (Jacob Delp run), 10:02
PSHS — Joseph Spriggs 6 run (pass failed), 5:38
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Princeton, Amir Powell 7-138, Brodie Rice 3-43, Ta Vahjay Smith 1-21, Joseph Spriggs 5-14. PikeView, Brent Meadows 10-26, Tyler Meadows 10-41, Dylan Blake 15-53, Austin Shrewsbury 6-28, Jacob Delp 2-6, Nic Holbert 1-(-5), Team 2-(-6).
PASSING — Princeton, Grant Cochran 6-12-114-1-1; Reece Burton 0-1-0-0-0; Ryan McGuire 2-4-44-0-0. PikeView, Tyler Meadows 4-8-68-0-1; Dylan Blake 0-3-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — Princeton, Amir Powell 2-46, Ethan Parsons 3-38, Josiah Honaker 1-30, Dominick Collins 1-15, Conner Padgett 1-29. PikeView, Dylan Blake 2-35, Peyton Greer 1-10, Jacob Delp 1-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.