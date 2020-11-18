GARDNER — Erin O’Sullivan analyzed it all. She wanted to be a student-athlete at a college with a solid running program and a seasoned coach, close to home, not too big or too small.
The Athens resident chose Concord University, and the PikeView High School senior revealed her decision on Tuesday morning at a signing ceremony.
“After narrowing down all of the schools, and looking at the pros and cons, Concord just had everything in the box that I needed from a school,” she said.
The CU cross country and track program is “perfect for me,” she said. “They know what they’re doing, yet they have fun … . They find enjoyment in it.”
Coach Mike Cox, who also grew up in Athens, “is an educated, well-rounded guy,” O’Sullivan said.
“He’s willing to work with you, and listen to you, and not just tell you to ‘go run 45 minutes.’ “
She added, “I actually got to go to one of their get-together practices, at Camp Creek (State Park), and it was really enjoyable. I got to run with the gals and they’re really nice. They were willing to accept me.”
Cox, now in his 21st season as head coach at CU, has been named conference coach of the year 12 times. The women’s cross-country team won conference crowns in 2010 and 2019.
Cox has coached 14 Mountain East Conference champions and helped guide eight Mountain Lions to NCAA national championship competition. That list includes the school’s first national champ in any sport, runner Shawnee Carnett in 2011.
O’Sullivan was a multiple qualifier for the state high school cross-country championships while a PikeView student, and has consistently been ranked among the top scholastic runners in West Virginia. Even before reaching her freshman year, she was a legend for her prowess running in area footraces.
At Concord, she hopes to run distance events for the track team, “and maybe the steeplechase,” she said.
“We’ll see how that goes.”
She opted not to run cross-country at PikeView last fall, calling it “a really hard decision.” She also cut back drastically on running in other competitive meets.
That will change soon, and the prospect has her “super-excited,” she said.
“I miss the team atmosphere,” she said. “I miss getting to run the trails and the track. It’s just nice knowing that, hopefully, we will have a future, and what that looks like.”
Looking further ahead, she said she is planning to major in business “so that my kids and my future have stability — because times can trying, and you need to be prepared if something were to happen.”
Her father Sean described Erin as “almost a perfect child. You don’t have to worry about her because she knows how to be responsible, and to take care of the things she needs to take care of.”
Erin is “a self-starter,” said her mother Tiffany.
“If it needs to be done, she’s going to do it. That’s just how she’s attacked high school, and running, and I have no doubt that’s what she’ll attack in college, and later on.”
